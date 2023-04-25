Prince Harry suit against Murdoch reveals secret Prince William payoff

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

LONDON — Prince William was paid a “very large sum” by Rupert Murdoch’s British newspaper arm to settle phone-hacking claims, according to new court documents submitted by his young brother Prince Harry’s legal team on Tuesday. Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for the latest updates on Russia’s war in Ukraine. ArrowRight Harry is suing Murdoch’s News Group Newspapers (NGN) at the High Court in London for unlawful acts, including hacking his voice mails, that he alleges were committed on behalf of The Sun and the now defunct News of the World tabloids from the mid-1990s until 2016. The hearing is to determine whether the case should go to trial.

In documents submitted to the court, Harry’s legal team alleged there was a secret payment — made in 2020 — from Murdoch’s company to William. The submission doesn’t reveal the exact sum, nor the details of what William alleged happened, but said that NGN had settled with William “for a very large sum of money in 2020.”

Advertisement

The news of the payout to William comes on the heels of Murdoch’s Fox News paying an eye-popping $787.5 million in defamation settlement with the Dominion Voting Systems.

Harry claimed that the payment to his older brother was part of a secret deal made between NGN and Buckingham Palace not to bring any further legal action against the Murdoch titles until other outstanding phone-hacking litigation was settled.

Harry says that the deal was made because the palace wanted to prevent members of the royal household from having to give evidence in court.

“It is important to bear in mind that in responding to this bid by NGN to prevent his claims going to trial, the claimant has had to make public the details of this secret agreement, as well as the fact that his brother, His Royal Highness, Prince William, has recently settled his claim against NGN behind the scenes,” the court document said.

Advertisement

NGN has previously paid out huge sums after journalists at its News of the World publication were jailed for phone hacking. The company is seeking to have Harry’s case dismissed because he waited too long to file suit. Harry’s side counters that the reason for the delay was because of the secret deal between the palace and NGN.

Harry is involved in several ongoing legal battles with British media groups. Last month, he caught the press off guard when turned up in person for his case against the publisher of the Daily Mail. He is also scheduled to give evidence in a claim against the publisher the Daily Mirror and Sunday Mirror over phone hacking allegations. That case is set to begin a few days after the May 6 coronation of Harry’s father, King Charles III.

GiftOutline Gift Article