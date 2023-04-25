Ukraine live briefing: Approval of Russia drops in virtually every part of the world, Gallup says Russian President Vladimir Putin presides over a meeting this month. (Gavriil Grigorov/Sputnik/AFP/Getty Images)

Russia’s global leadership rating fell from 33 percent to 21 percent since its invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, according to “Rating World Leaders,” a report published Tuesday by Gallup, which conducted surveys in 137 countries. “Approval of Russia dropped in virtually every region of the world,” the report said. Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for the latest updates on Russia’s war in Ukraine. ArrowRight “As Russia’s war against Ukraine rages on, and with Russian President Vladimir Putin now facing war crime charges, it is possible that Russia could find itself even more alone,” Gallup wrote.

As Washington continued its military, financial and diplomatic support for Kyiv, the United States saw its leadership rating rise dramatically in Ukraine, up 29 percentage points from the previous year to reach 66 percent. However, the overall U.S. rating stood at 41 percent in 2022, a dip from 49 percent. Germany remained the top-rated global power for the sixth straight year, with a rating of 46 percent.

Here’s the latest on the war and its ripple effects across the globe.

Key developments

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov accused the U.S. and its allies of bringing the world to a “dangerous threshold.” In a In a speech Monday at the U.N. Security Council in New York, Lavrov said the United States and the “collective West” were undermining global multilateralism by unilaterally imposing their own rules on the rest of the world. The remarks appeared aimed at shifting the global narrative from criticism of Russia’s invasion to charges that the United States is making all the rules at the expense of other nations.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is a violation of the U.N. Charter and international law , U.N. Secretary General António Guterres said, speaking at the same forum as Lavrov. Guterres , U.N. Secretary General António Guterres said, speaking at the same forum as Lavrov. Guterres said Russia’s war was causing massive devastation to Ukraine and its people, “and adding to the global economic dislocation triggered” by the coronavirus pandemic.

Russia’s illegal, unprovoked and unnecessary invasion is a war of aggression and conquest , Linda Thomas-Greenfield, the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, told Lavrov and other Security Council members. “One hundred forty-one U.N. member states have made it abundantly clear: Russia’s full-scale invasion was not about ‘self-defense,’” she , Linda Thomas-Greenfield, the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, told Lavrov and other Security Council members. “One hundred forty-one U.N. member states have made it abundantly clear: Russia’s full-scale invasion was not about ‘self-defense,’” she said , referring to the countries that have denounced Russia’s aggression. “Russia simply wants to redraw international borders by force.”

Paul Whelan’s sister demanded Russia free her brother. Speaking with the support of the U.S. delegation to the United Nations, Elizabeth Whelan Speaking with the support of the U.S. delegation to the United Nations, Elizabeth Whelan said her brother has been wrongfully detained in Russia for “a crime he did not commit.” Paul Whelan, a former Marine, has been “held as a pawn and victim of Russia’s descent into lawlessness,” she said. Paul Whelan and Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich have been imprisoned in Russia on alleged espionage charges. U.S. officials have repeatedly disputed the accusations.

If Russia wins and Ukraine falls, central Europe “may well be next,” wrote the leaders of Poland, Slovakia and the Czech Republic. In a In a letter published in Foreign Affairs, they appealed to the United States and other allies to continue support for Ukraine. Defeating Russia in Ukraine will reduce the chances that the United States and its allies have “to spill their own blood and further treasure later,” they wrote.

China’s Foreign Ministry said it respects the sovereignty of former Soviet states. The statement came after China’s ambassador to France, Lu Shaye, said on France’s LCI news channel last week that the former Soviet states “don’t have actual status in international law because there is no international agreement to confirm their sovereign status.” European lawmakers urged France’s foreign minister to declare the Chinese ambassador persona non grata over his remarks. In an open letter published by China and Russia are The statement came after China’s ambassador to France, Lu Shaye, said onlast weekthat the former Soviet states “don’t have actual status in international law because there is no international agreement to confirm their sovereign status.” European lawmakers urged France’s foreign minister to declare the Chinese ambassador persona non grata over his remarks. In an open letter published by Le Monde , the signatories called the comments a threat to the security of France’s European partners.China and Russia are close allies

From our correspondents

At U.S. behest, Ukraine held off anniversary attacks on Russia: Two days before the anniversary of Russia’s invasion, the CIA circulated a classified report that said Ukrainian officials had agreed to delay strikes on Moscow, Shane Harris and Isabelle Khurshudyan report. Maj. Gen. Kyrylo Budanov, the chief of Ukraine’s military intelligence directorate, or the HUR, had previously instructed one of his officers to prepare for mass strikes “with everything the HUR had.”

The episode reflects a broader tension that has marked the war. Ukraine, eager to bring the war to Russia, has been restrained by U.S. officials nervous about the conflict escalating into a direct fight between Washington and Moscow. Some American officials are concerned that Ukrainian attacks inside Russia could provoke Putin into launching tactical nuclear weapons.

