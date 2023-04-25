Ukraine live briefing: Approval of Russia drops in virtually every part of the world, Gallup says

Russia’s global leadership rating fell from 33 percent to 21 percent since its invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, according to “Rating World Leaders,” a report published Tuesday by Gallup, which conducted surveys in 137 countries. “Approval of Russia dropped in virtually every region of the world,” the report said.
“As Russia’s war against Ukraine rages on, and with Russian President Vladimir Putin now facing war crime charges, it is possible that Russia could find itself even more alone,” Gallup wrote.
As Washington continued its military, financial and diplomatic support for Kyiv, the United States saw its leadership rating rise dramatically in Ukraine, up 29 percentage points from the previous year to reach 66 percent. However, the overall U.S. rating stood at 41 percent in 2022, a dip from 49 percent. Germany remained the top-rated global power for the sixth straight year, with a rating of 46 percent.
Here’s the latest on the war and its ripple effects across the globe.
At U.S. behest, Ukraine held off anniversary attacks on Russia: Two days before the anniversary of Russia’s invasion, the CIA circulated a classified report that said Ukrainian officials had agreed to delay strikes on Moscow, Shane Harris and Isabelle Khurshudyan report. Maj. Gen. Kyrylo Budanov, the chief of Ukraine’s military intelligence directorate, or the HUR, had previously instructed one of his officers to prepare for mass strikes “with everything the HUR had.”
The episode reflects a broader tension that has marked the war. Ukraine, eager to bring the war to Russia, has been restrained by U.S. officials nervous about the conflict escalating into a direct fight between Washington and Moscow. Some American officials are concerned that Ukrainian attacks inside Russia could provoke Putin into launching tactical nuclear weapons.