With new cease-fire, Sudan’s capital finds rare, yet shaky, calm

NAIROBI — Residents of Sudan’s capital said a three-day cease-fire supposed to take hold from midnight appeared to be shaky on Tuesday morning, with some residents reporting shelling and gunfire but other neighborhoods quiet enough to allow families to emerge from their battered homes and scurry through the bombed-out streets seeking safety.

British Minister Rishi Sunak announced that large scale evacuations of its citizens had begun on air force flights with a focus on the most vulnerable, taking advantage of the pause in fighting from the cease-fire. The flights would depart from an airfield just north of the capital.

Millions of people were trapped on the front lines when fighting exploded in multiple cities in Sudan 11 days ago between the military and a heavily armed paramilitary force. The latest attempt at a cease-fire — the fourth — was announced by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken late on Monday night. None of the other cease-fires have held in the capital, although the western region of Darfur has negotiated a temporary pause in fighting in most places.

The conflict pits Gen. Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, the head of the military and de facto head of state, against Gen. Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo — widely known by his nickname, Hemedti — who heads the heavily armed paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, or RSF. The fighting erupted as they were due to finalize a deal on power-sharing and incorporating the RSF into the military. Diplomats had hoped it might chart a path back to civilian rule after Hemedti and Burhan seized power in a 2021 coup.

The newest cease-fire will be a key test of command and control for both sides. Many Sudanese report RSF soldiers invading homes, robbing inhabitants or executing people. The fighting has been so intense that many embassies, have struggled to evacuate their citizens including the United States, which did evacuate its embassy staff over the weekend.

Khartoum resident Shaheen al-Sharif said his neighborhood of al-Firdous was relatively quiet for now — his family had fled their home two days ago and were still moving, seeking refuge. They managed to get on a bus on Tuesday leaving the city, but the day before he witnessed RSF fighters shooting children in the street.

“A group of RSF soldiers sitting nearby wearing civilian clothes over uniforms in the chairs started calling back 2 homeless kids who walked by, it didn’t seem threatening,” he tweeted. “Suddenly saw with the side of our eyes one of the soldiers drag the first kid into the street, he then shot both his legs with his AK. We froze and another kid moved and was shot, that’s when we ran a bit further. A third kid was executed in their spot. I walked back hurriedly after they got into their stolen pick up truck and left. There was nothing I could do but wrap the wounded legs with my shirt.”

Most of the city’s hospitals have collapsed, hit by either heavy weapons or having run out of blood, supplies, staff, water or power. At least 11 doctors have been killed and six ambulances attacked.

Tagreed Abdin, an architect, said there had been some shelling and gunfire in her neighborhood around 9 a.m. but it quietened later. A neighbor was killed by shelling a couple of days ago, she said, but the family were staying.

“The roads aren’t safe. Even when there are proclaimed cease-fires, some people are attacked,” she told The Washington Post. Her three boys — 13, 15 and 16 — were just about coping, she said, but the family couldn’t cross the border into Egypt because visa requirements for men of military age meant her eldest son and husband could not enter.

Tickets to Egypt were usually $24 and now they are $300 per person, she said, and her family didn’t have enough cash to pay because the banks were shut. Her mother is wheelchair bound and does not have a valid passport, she added.

“Roaming gangs are looting,” she said. “If there’s really a cease-fire, we can take our car but right now the buses are safer as they move in convoys and it’s open season on private vehicles.”

Gasim Amin Oshi, 29, an electrical engineer who is a member of the Bait al-Mal neighborhood committee, said his neighborhood had been quiet on Tuesday morning at 6 a.m. but he was not reachable after that.

Internet and phone access has been patchy, partly due to damage to mobile phone towers and service providers. A collapse in communications would be a disaster for Sudan. Once government services broke down, citizens started using social media to help each other organize for safe evacuations, medicines and food.

Monday was also marked by major airstrikes in residential neighborhoods that incinerated homes as people fled. One man posted a video of Shambat, in northern Khartoum, showing men in white robes and women in butterfly-bright shawls pick their way across blasted buildings whose twisted roofs had been blown off the blackened shells.

In the city of El Obeid, capital of North Kordofan state, 24-year-old Bashir Abdel Majid said the situation was calm.

“Most of the markets are working now and life is almost normal,” he said by phone. “If the clashes return again, we will leave the city, because the violence we have seen in the past days is terrifying, and a number of our dear ones died, and corpses were lying on the streets.”

Hafiz Haroun in Nairobi contributed to this report.

