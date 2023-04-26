After the insurrection, Brazil can’t decide whom to blame

Listen 6 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

RIO DE JANEIRO — There was a moment, shortly after the insurrection, when it seemed Brazil might finally wake from its fever dream. The January assault on Brazil’s capital, by thousands of supporters of Jair Bolsonaro intent on reversing his defeat in the presidential election, was so shocking that it appeared to unify much of the country’s fractious political class around a need to protect the democracy being torn apart by polarization and political hatred.

Conservatives traveled to Brasília to meet with leftist President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and discuss how to avoid further violence. Bolsonaro’s congressional allies declared their commitment to democracy. Even Bolsonaro, whose groundless allegations of electoral fraud had primed supporters to attack, expressed surprise. “We lament what happened,” he said from his self-imposed exile in Florida.

But, as happened in the aftermath Washington’s Jan. 6 insurrection, Brazil has since abandoned any semblance of political harmony and retreated to its familiar ideological camps, where interpretations of what happened that day in Brasília are decided not by fact, but political orthodoxy.

Months later, it’s clear: Instead of jolting the country into taking seriously its political divisions, the attack has become just one more way to measure them.

“The outcome will be the same here as it was in the United States,” said Antonio Lavareda, president of the Institute of Social, Political and Economic Research in the northeastern city of Recife. “The facts will come in second, and what will come first is belief and narrative.”

According to the authorities here, these are the facts: Hard-line Bolsonaristas spent weeks camped out in front of military bases throughout Brazil after Bolsonaro’s October loss to Lula. Parroting Bolsonaro’s unsubstantiated claims that fraud had marred the results, and convinced Lula had stolen the election, they pleaded with Brazil’s armed forces to block his inauguration.

Lula took the oath of office on Jan. 1 — and Bolsonaro decamped for Florida rather than hand him the presidential sash — but the protesters stayed where they were. In Brasília, their numbers swelled dramatically the morning of Jan. 8, when more than 120 buses brought in thousands more from all over the country. Clad in the green and yellow of Bolsonaro’s nationalist movement, they departed en masse for the country’s most important federal buildings — the presidential palace, the Supreme Court and Congress — and overran them.

But in a society warped by polarization, the facts have become open to interpretation, as misinformation spreads on social media and right-wing groups seek to rewrite history, seizing on recent revelations that they say cast doubt on how much effort Lula’s government put into preventing the assault.

The Brazilian left says the rioters committed the gravest assault on Brazilian democracy since the 1964 military coup. One of Bolsonaro’s top lieutenants, Anderson Torres, who was in charge of Brasília’s security the day of the assault, has been arrested on allegations he was plotting a power grab that would keep Bolsonaro in power. And Bolsonaro, who is expected to provide testimony to federal police on Wednesday, is under criminal investigation for allegedly inspiring the uprising.

Bolsonaro’s backers are nonetheless hardening their positions around a counternarrative that blames Lula and the left for the unrest. They say the Lula government was negligent in planning security — and has something to hide. Hard-line Bolsonaristas are taking their claims further, spreading a conspiracy theory on social media that leftist sympathizers “infiltrated” the protests and provoked the attack.

“I participated in the acts of Jan. 8,” said Gilne Lima, a Bolsonarista in Brasília. “There were a lot of people infiltrated, instigating vandalism and crime.”

The biggest booster of this contention is Bolsonaro himself.

“Our people would never do what was done on Jan. 8,” he told NBC last month. “So we are more and more certain that it was people from the left that planned it all.”

This tangle of fact, belief and fantasy is now the subject of a political battle over whether Brazil should open a congressional investigation into the uprising. Some say a probe will only deepen the country’s wounds. Others say it is the only way to heal them.

The Lula administration, reluctant to mire itself in a protracted and polarizing investigation, has tried to look past the attacks and focus on economic issues and foreign policy. But that changed when security footage leaked to CNN Brasil appeared to show a senior Lula aide doing little to slow the advance of rioters, opening up the government to allegations it had somehow been involved.

“Who was warned and did not take action?” Ciro Nogueira, Bolsonaro’s former chief of staff, asked on a television show Monday.

“The videos had been hidden,” Sen. Sergio Moro, Bolsonaro’s former justice minister, alleged in an interview with The Washington Post. “Why are we only finding this out from a leak on CNN Brasil?”

The country now seems heading toward a full accounting of what transpired, a wrenching process that is sure to absorb the nation for months, and possibly years. Pundits are urging the country to get on with it, lest misinformation fester.

“It’s up to government officials to not allow this version to prevail, that this was a leftist setup for Lula to look like a victim and come out the hero of the resistance,” Dora Kramer wrote Tuesday in Folha de S. Paulo. “The savagery was the work of sworn Bolsonaristas who, at the scene, claimed responsibility for the crime.”

Others say a congressional inquiry will change few minds. Too many have invested too much in the country’s divisions to turn back now.

“Many political actors don’t want unity,” said Floriano de Azevedo Marques Neto, a political scientist at the University of São Paulo. “They want to perpetuate the polarization that gave them birth.”

Don’t expect an inquiry to get to the truth, he said.

“This is a dispute of narratives where what least matters is factual truth.”

Marina Dias in Brasília contributed to this report.

