Ukraine live briefing: Rockets destroy Ukrainian museum; Russia blames West for grain deadlock

. The negotiations, he said during a news conference , have been “brought to a dead end by Western colleagues.” Russia has indicated that it will not agree to extend the pact that allows Ukrainian grain to be exported beyond May 18 unless its demands — which include rejoining the SWIFT banking system — are met. The grain deal has helped to ease a global food crisis.

, who are detained in Russia. He referred to a number of Russians detained by the United States for reasons he called “dubious,” telling reporters that “the discussion of these matters exists,” but such work “is not public in nature.” He was speaking at a news conference Tuesday at the U.N. headquarters in New York, where Russia’s month-long term as the rotating head of the U.N. Security Council is winding down.

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree to place Russian assets from what he described as “unfriendly countries” under administrative receivership, the state media outlet Tass reported. The move was cast as an apparent retaliation against the seizure of Russian assets abroad since the start of the war as part of a program of Western sanctions. The document lists foreign stakes in power distribution company Unipro and energy firm Fortum as among the entities affected by the decree, according to Tass.