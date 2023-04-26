Ukraine live briefing: Rockets destroy Ukrainian museum; Russia blames West for grain deadlock

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky accused Russia of attacking a residential neighborhood and museum in the country’s northeast, the latest deadly missile strike on a civilian target, as Ukrainian forces prepare for a much-anticipated spring counteroffensive.
Key developments
- Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov accused the West of causing the deadlock over the Black Sea grain deal. The negotiations, he said during a news conference, have been “brought to a dead end by Western colleagues.” Russia has indicated that it will not agree to extend the pact that allows Ukrainian grain to be exported beyond May 18 unless its demands — which include rejoining the SWIFT banking system — are met. The grain deal has helped to ease a global food crisis.
- Lavrov also alluded to the possibility of a prisoner swap for two Americans, Paul Whelan and Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich, who are detained in Russia. He referred to a number of Russians detained by the United States for reasons he called “dubious,” telling reporters that “the discussion of these matters exists,” but such work “is not public in nature.” He was speaking at a news conference Tuesday at the U.N. headquarters in New York, where Russia’s month-long term as the rotating head of the U.N. Security Council is winding down.
- Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree to place Russian assets from what he described as “unfriendly countries” under administrative receivership, the state media outlet Tass reported. The move was cast as an apparent retaliation against the seizure of Russian assets abroad since the start of the war as part of a program of Western sanctions. The document lists foreign stakes in power distribution company Unipro and energy firm Fortum as among the entities affected by the decree, according to Tass.
Battleground updates
- In addition to the strikes on civilian targets in the Kharkiv region, Russia also launched more than a dozen airstrikes and attacks on Ukrainian troops and critical infrastructure in the past day, according to Ukraine’s armed forces. The probability of further strikes across Ukraine “remains high,” the military wrote Wednesday in an operational update.
- Russian forces continue to mount ground attacks in and around the besieged city of Bakhmut. Fighters from Russian mercenary organization Wagner Group made “marginal advances” near a railway station in the city’s west on Monday, analysts at the Institute for the Study of War said in their latest assessment, citing geolocated footage.
Global impact
- A former Wagner Group commander who is seeking asylum in Norway has pleaded guilty to charges related to a fight outside a bar in the capital, Oslo. Andrey Medvedev, 26, said he was “very ashamed,” Reuters reported. Medvedev crossed into Norway from Russia in January.
- German and British air force fighters have intercepted several Russian air force aircraft over the Baltic Sea, German air force officials said on Twitter early Wednesday. Two Russian Air Force Su-27 and one IL-20 aircraft flew in international airspace over the Baltic Sea without a transponder signal, the Luftwaffe said.
From our correspondents
Ukraine’s Azov brigade races to rebuild ahead of fateful fight: The Azov Regiment, known for its grueling last-ditch battle last year for the Ukrainian city of Mariupol, is scrambling to rebuild ahead of Ukraine’s much-anticipated spring counteroffensive, Missy Ryan, Kostiantyn Khudov and Alice Martins report.
“We are ready to liberate territory,” Maj. Bohdan “Tavr” Krotevych, the brigade’s interim commander who is leading the rebuilding effort after his release from Russian captivity in the fall, said in an interview with The Washington Post.