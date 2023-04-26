Ukraine live briefing: Rockets destroy Ukrainian museum; Russia blames West for grain deadlock

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree to place Russian assets from what he described as “unfriendly countries” under administrative receivership, the state media outlet Tass reported. The move was cast as an apparent retaliation against the seizure of Russian assets abroad since the start of the war as part of a program of Western sanctions. The document lists foreign stakes in power distribution company Unipro and energy firm Fortum as among the entities affected by the decree, according to Tass.