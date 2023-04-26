Sudan factions not ready for talks, U.N. says; WHO warns of biohazard risk

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

There is no clear sign that either of the heavily armed groups engaged in a bloody power struggle over Sudan are ready to “negotiate,” the top U.N. official in the Horn of Africa nation said, with repeated cease-fires having failed to stop fighting that has killed more than 450 and injured some 3,700.

Gunfire rang out Tuesday in parts of Khartoum, the capital, in violation of a truce that had been announced by Secretary of State Antony Blinken earlier in the week. Residential areas, hospitals and mosques have come under attack, and there were reports of shops and cars being looted. U.N. Secretary General António Guterres warned the conflagration could spark a broader regional conflict, “causing immense suffering for years, and setting development back by decades.”

The latest violence — between Sudan’s military and the powerful Rapid Support Forces paramilitary group — broke out nearly two weeks ago. Gen. Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, the army chief and de facto head of state, has clashed with RSF leader Gen. Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo over a tenuous power-sharing agreement that had been in place since a 2021 coup that unseated a civilian prime minister leading a civilian-military transitional government.

Volker Perthes, the Secretary General’s envoy for Sudan, said that both sides believed that they could achieve a military victory over the other, which he called a “miscalculation.”

“Sudan could become increasingly fragmented, which would have a devastating impact on the region,” he told the U.N. Security Council via video conference.

International evacuations from the country have picked up pace, with Britain and India among the many states organizing more departures. Roughly 700 Indians have recently arrived in Jiddah, Saudi Arabia, via Indian military craft, officials in New Delhi said Wednesday.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announced a large-scale evacuation of citizens on Tuesday, with vulnerable people and families with children prioritized. The Ministry of Defense said early Wednesday that the first plane to leave Sudan had arrived in Cyprus.

Meanwhile, Sudanese families are making desperate and unsafe journeys of hundreds of miles to the Egyptian border, where they face hours-long lines in stifling heat. Some families face separation at the border, since men of military age are not allowed to cross into Egypt.

Fresh worries over public health are also emerging, with the World Health Organization on Tuesday warning of a “high risk of biological hazards” after a lab in Khartoum with measles, polio and cholera isolates was seized by one of the armed factions. The WHO did not specify what group now controls the lab, but said that all the technicians have been evicted.

The takeover is “extremely, extremely dangerous,” said Nima Saeed Abid, the WHO representative in Sudan.

Experts warned of an accidental release or intentional misuse of the pathogens, and called for the lab to be put under the management of the WHO or Red Cross.

“Both sides are using ammunition that can destroy the safety measures that hold these dangerous microbes,” said Srinath Reddy, a Delhi-based infectious-diseases expert. “There can also be potential misuse because you can use it for biological warfare by using it on who you think are your enemies or even sell it to bad actors.”

