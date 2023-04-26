Ukrainian President Zelensky held ‘meaningful’ call with China’s Xi Jinping

KYIV, Ukraine — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and China’s Xi Jinping spoke by phone Wednesday — their first conversation since Russia invaded Ukraine 14 months ago and a signal that Beijing may be angling to play a mediatory role.
“Amid the current rise of reasonable thinking and voices from all sides, we should seize the opportunity to build up favorable conditions for a political settlement of the crisis,” Xi told Zelensky, according to the Chinese summary
Zelensky, posting on Twitter, said that he and Xi “had a long and meaningful conversation” and that he believes “this call, as well as the appointment of Ukraine’s ambassador to China, will give a powerful impetus to the development of our bilateral relations.”
Zelensky had been seeking a meeting or call with Xi since before the Chinese leader’s trip to Moscow for a state visit with Russian President Vladimir Putin last month.
China has declared itself to be neutral in the conflict in Ukraine, but Xi has not condemned the Russian offensive, and his meeting with Putin suggested a willingness to hear out Moscow’s claims that its security interests have been violated by the United States and other NATO nations in their overtures to Ukraine.
China’s newly appointed special representative, Li Hui, is Beijing’s former ambassador to Russia who received a friendship medal from Putin in 2019.
Ahead of Xi’s visit to Moscow, Beijing has outlined a 12-point proposal for peace in Ukraine that both Washington and Kyiv have dismissed as a nonstarter. The proposal did not call for Russia’s immediate withdrawal from Ukrainian territory or demand respect for Ukraine’s territorial sovereignty.
China has long been considered a possible game changer in the war between Russia and Ukraine — but not necessarily toward a peaceful resolution. U.S. and Ukrainian officials have feared that China could provide Russia with lethal military aid, such as artillery ammunition — a step they say Beijing has not taken yet.
Others, including French President Emmanuel Macron, have implored China to get more involved, taking advantage of its position as a rare country with some sway over Moscow.
During his three-day visit to Beijing earlier this month, Macron told Xi, “I know I can count on you to bring Russia to its senses and everyone to the negotiating table.”
Wednesday’s phone conversation was a diplomatic victory for Ukraine after Zelensky’s public calls to speak with Xi, following the Chinese leader’s visit to Moscow.
In an apparent swipe at the United States, Xi told Zelensky that China “will neither watch the fire from afar, nor add fuel to the flames, let alone exploit the situation for profit,” according to the Chinese readout of the call. Nationalist Chinese commentators often accuse American arms dealers of profiteering from the war in Ukraine.
Ukraine repeatedly has rejected any calls for negotiations or a cease-fire with Russia, fearing the latter would just give Russian forces time to rearm for another attack and would pause the conflict with Russian forces occupying roughly one-fifth of Ukraine’s territory.
Zelensky and other top Ukrainian officials have sold victory to their country as nothing short of full restoration of its territory, including Crimea, which Russia invaded and illegally annexed in 2014, and the entire Donetsk and Luhansk regions, parts of which have also been under de facto Russian control for nine years.
The Kremlin has been similarly pessimistic on peace talks.
“Undoubtedly, China has a very effective and commanding potential for mediation,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said this month. “But the situation with Ukraine is complex; so far, there are no prospects for a political settlement.”
Christian Shepherd in Taipei contributed to this report.
