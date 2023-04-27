Ukraine live briefing: China to send senior diplomat to Kyiv; Russia can fund war another year, documents say Bombed buildings across Bakhmut in eastern Ukraine on Wednesday. (Libkos/AP)

China will send a representative to Ukraine to hold talks with “all parties,” in a bid to resolve the ongoing “crisis,” Chinese leader Xi Jinping told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday, in their first phone call since the Russian invasion, according to a readout by China’s Foreign Ministry.

China will make efforts to facilitate peace talks, Xi said in the call, which Zelensky described as “meaningful.” He had long sought a meeting or call with Xi, even before the Chinese leader’s much-publicized trip to Moscow last month. China has tried to maintain a tight balancing act by positioning itself as neutral on Ukraine but has refrained from critiquing Russia for starting the war.

Despite heavy and increasing sanctions, Russia will be able to finance its war effort in Ukraine for another year, according to U.S. military documents that were part of a trove leaked online and obtained by The Washington Post.

Here’s the latest on the war and its ripple effects across the globe.

Key developments

The White House expressed cautious optimism over the call between Xi and Zelensky , saying it was glad to note the development. “The only settlement that we think is worth pursuing is one that President Zelensky thinks is worth pursuing,” National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said on the possibility of China playing peacemaker between Russia and Ukraine.

Ukraine named Pavlo Riabikin as its ambassador to China on Wednesday. Zelensky said the appointment would give a "powerful impetus" to the bilateral relationship between the two countries. Ukraine's previous ambassador to China died in 2021.

Leaked documents suggesting Russia's capability to fund the war for another year provide a rare glimpse into Washington's understanding of the effectiveness of its own economic measures, as well as those of Ukraine's Western allies, to deter Russia's war effort, The Post reported.

A Ukrainian fixer for the Italian newspaper La Republica was killed and an Italian reporter was injured Wednesday after coming under fire in Kherson in eastern Ukraine, the newspaper said.

Jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny is facing two court cases, one on charges of extremism and another on charges of terrorism, his spokeswoman Kira Yarmuch said Wednesday on Twitter, adding that these are likely to begin in May.

Battleground updates

Russia is attempting to change the demographics in areas it has annexed from Ukraine by resettling poor citizens from remote regions, Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar alleged Wednesday on Telegram. These efforts, she said, are ongoing in the Luhansk region in the country's east.

More than 2,200 Ukrainians taken prisoners by Russia have returned to the country, Zelensky said, including the latest prisoner swap involving 44 Ukrainians and 40 Russians. "We remember everyone," he said in his nightly address Wednesday.

Global impact

Italy strongly favors Ukraine's induction into the European Union "as soon as possible," President Sergio Mattarella said Wednesday during Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal's visit to Rome. Italy will continue to support Ukraine in "every sphere and for as long as is necessary," he said, according to local media

Russian, Belarusian and Chinese intelligence agencies attempted to recruit Lithuanian citizens in 2022, an intelligence report published by Lithuanian local media alleged. Five Russians were expelled from Lithuania last year on charges of being undercover agents, the report said.

From our correspondents

Russia needs more troops but is wary of public anger, leaked documents say: Russia faces twin challenges as it scrambles to enlist additional troops for the war and struggles to make territorial gains in Ukraine. Russian officials are wary of provoking public anger, and some government officials worry about increasing labor shortages in the civilian workforce, leaked U.S. military documents suggest, writes Mary Ilyushina.

Russian President Vladimir Putin in February reportedly backed the military’s proposal to “quietly recruit” 400,000 more troops in 2023, a CIA daily intelligence update suggested, based on intercepts or by eavesdropping on Russian military communication.