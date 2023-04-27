Americas Who is alleged Russian spy Sergey Cherkasov? Still photographs taken from a video show Sergey Cherkasov in conversation a woman thought to be his mother at a restaurant at Moscow Airport around 2017. (U.S. Department of Justice)

For over a decade, he was known as Viktor Muller Ferreira, a Brazilian student with a keen interest in international affairs and a love of dancing. But last year, as he flew to the Netherlands to start an internship at the International Criminal Court in The Hague, Dutch authorities refused him entry to the country and accused him of being a Russian spy.

He was no Brazilian student, they said, but in fact Sergey Vladimirovich Cherkasov, a 36-year-old Russian officer working undercover with the GRU, Russia’s military intelligence agency.

The alleged Russian spy is now back in Brazil, where he is serving a 15-year prison sentence for document fraud related to his fake identity. Authorities in the United States have pushed to have him extradited, noting that he studied in Washington at Johns Hopkins University School of Advanced International Studies.

In the United States, Cherkasov would face charges of illegally operating as a foreign agent, as well as multiple counts of bank, wire and visa fraud. They would carry lengthy prison sentences.

But he may also be used in a potential prisoner swap with Russia, where U.S. citizens, such as journalist Evan Gershkovich and former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan, have been arrested on espionage charges that U.S. officials have dismissed as politically motivated.

Russia has denied that Cherkasov is a spy, while also claiming he is wanted for crimes in Russia and seeking to extradite him back home from Brazil.