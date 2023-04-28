Listen 7 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Ron DeSantis will conclude a four-nation world tour at the end of this week. The Florida governor has not formally announced his candidacy as a Republican presidential candidate, but is widely believed to be preparing for it, even as he lags in opinion polls behind former president Donald Trump. His trip, dubbed a "trade mission" in his role as the elected leader of a major U.S. state, is ostensibly aimed at burnishing his foreign policy chops. It ends Friday in Britain after stops in Japan, South Korea and Israel. DeSantis met the prime ministers of each country in the first three legs, but will not get an audience with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, as British protocol usually precludes the head of government meeting a U.S. governor.

Months from now, the most memorable element of the trip may be DeSantis’s apparent loss of composure when asked by reporters in Japan about his sinking poll numbers. Yet the tour offers a glimpse of the emerging foreign policy thinking of the Florida governor, who is likely the only significant rival to Trump within the Republican Party. In Japan, he cheered Tokyo’s decision to significantly boost its military budget; in Israel, he sided with the far-right government of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and its controversial bid to overhaul the nation’s judiciary. In Britain, DeSantis, a self-styled supporter of Brexit, may meet with far-right leader Nigel Farage.

It’s telling that DeSantis, a demagogic politician who has spent the bulk of his tenure as Florida governor waging a relentless culture war on “woke” schools, universities and corporations — including a rolling legal battle with Disney — feels the need to pad his internationalist credentials. “It’s an irony that people like him who make the case that America should focus more on itself, also sees it as indispensable to go around and present themselves in a dog and pony show to the world,” Elisabeth Braw, a senior fellow at the American Enterprise Institute, told Britain’s Guardian newspaper.

The contours of his foreign policy thinking are already visible: DeSantis, like many Republicans, is an advocate of American strength on the world stage and a vocal China hawk, but he also wants the United States to disentangle itself from costly interventions abroad and is suspicious of a democracy-promotion agenda. In March, he characterized the war in Ukraine as a mere “territorial dispute,” triggering a backlash in both Washington and European capitals; his later fine-tuning of his view, saying in a subsequent interview that the Russian invasion was “wrong,” illustrated the difficulties he faces in plowing his own furrow on foreign affairs.

“In foreign-policy-speak, he’s not a ‘Wilsonian’ seeking to remake the world in America’s image, but he’s not fully a populist ‘Jacksonian,’ either,” observed Politico’s Alex Ward last month. “And by walking that middle line, he could gain the advantage in 2024 over other Republican candidates who fit more firmly into one category or the other.”

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) met with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in Tokyo on April 24. (Video: Naomi Schanen/The Washington Post)

In Israel, though, DeSantis simply walked in Trump’s footsteps. On Wednesday, DeSantis addressed an event at the Museum of Tolerance in Jerusalem where he appeared to reject the Biden administration’s tacit opposition to Netanyahu’s judicial reform, which critics believe will erode the country’s most significant check on executive power. “My view is that the United States should be a strong ally to Israel, but we should not butt into their internal affairs,” DeSantis said.

During his speech, the governor welcomed the presence of Miriam Adelson, the wife of late Jewish American billionaire Sheldon Adelson, who has backed right-wing causes in the United States and Israel. “The visit to Jerusalem served multiple purposes for DeSantis, who delivered a keynote speech at a conference celebrating Israel and then took questions from reporters,” reported my colleague Hannah Knowles. “It gave him a chance to preview how he might approach foreign affairs as president and contrast himself with Biden. It also allowed him to underscore his close alignment with Israel — an asset in a GOP primary — in front of a crowd filled with American conservative donors.”

To that end, DeSantis effectively copied Trump’s approach. He lambasted the Obama administration’s inking of a nuclear deal with Iran, hailed Trump’s decision to relocate the U.S. Embassy to Jerusalem (DeSantis claims that he helped orchestrate the move as a congressman in 2017), and signed new legislation aimed at curbing antisemitism in Florida. While the bill is framed broadly around creating more punitive measures for hate crimes, DeSantis argued that criticism of Israel, including activist calls to boycott and sanction the country for its treatment of Palestinians, fell into this category.

“When your focus is only on one Jewish state, and you hold it up to a different standard than any other country in the world, that is antisemitism,” DeSantis said.

In his speech, DeSantis said the word “Palestinian” only once, as an adjective affixed to the word “terrorism.” Trump wholly embraced Israel’s right-wing settler movement and DeSantis followed suit, insisting to reporters afterward that the West Bank be referred to as “disputed,” rather than “occupied” territory, as it is commonly viewed by the international community. “Those are the most historic Jewish lands there are going back thousands and thousands of years,” he told reporters. “There’s never been a Palestinian Arab entity.”

That dismissal of Palestinian rights is in keeping with the Trump administration’s wholesale defenestration of the two-state solution, the moribund vision for two independent Israeli and Palestinian states, coexisting side-by-side. While successive U.S. administrations have done little to achieve this vision, the Trump administration outlined a peace plan that guaranteed little to no genuine sovereignty for Palestinians, while seeking to satisfy the demands and interests of far-right settlers.

DeSantis gave no indication he would deviate from that strategy. He also stressed the need to double down on the alliances forged by Trump between Israel and a clutch of Arab monarchies. The excitement surrounding the Abraham Accords, as Israel’s normalization agreements with the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Morocco are known, has somewhat dimmed, in large part due to the right-wing extremism of Netanyahu’s government. But DeSantis championed a stronger alliance between Israel and these Arab states, specifically lamenting to reporters how the Biden administration was working “overtime to alienate” Saudi Arabia for its alleged human rights abuses.

DeSantis’s speech drew hearty applause from a packed crowd in Jerusalem. But more skeptical onlookers saw a common cause linking the Florida governor to Israel that should only cause alarm.

“What he wants for Florida, and indeed for the U.S. given his national aspirations, is what Israel’s leaders are also committed to: further cementing an authoritarian, anti-democratic, repressive government that has absolutely no regard for human rights, international law, or justice,” wrote Donna Nevel in Haaretz, a left-leaning Israeli daily.

“His relentless assaults on, and pushing of legislation that harms, students, trans and queer people, immigrants, Black people and anyone concerned about the rights of all human beings to live in dignity go hand in glove with his support for Israel’s denial of rights to the Palestinian people,” she added.

