BBC chairman resigns over million dollar Boris Johnson loan deal

LONDON — The chairman of the BBC, Richard Sharp, announced his resignation on Friday following the release of an independent report that found he breached government rules by failing to declare his role in helping then-Prime Minister Boris Johnson get a personal loan. Sharp was involved in introducing Johnson to a wealthy supporter who offered a loan guarantee of up to 800,000 pounds ($996,000) for Johnson before Sharp's appointment in 2021.

Critics say that Sharp sullied the reputation of the BBC, one of the world’s premier news organizations, and that his introduction of a potential benefactor for Johnson, before his appointment as chair of the BBC, was a conflict of interest.

Sharp is a former Goldman Sachs banker and major donor to the Conservative Party. He had previously refused to resign and denied any wrongdoing. He called his failure to declare his role in the loan inadvertent.

Sharp has said he only put Sam Blyth, a Canadian business executive and a distant cousin of Johnson, in touch with Simon Case, the cabinet secretary and senior civil servant.

“I wish, with the benefit of hindsight, this potential perceived conflict of interest was something I had considered to mention,” said Sharp in a statement on Friday. “I would like once again to apologize for that oversight — inadvertent though it was — and for the distraction these events have caused the BBC.”

Sharp stressed that the independent report into the matter, by the barrister Adam Heppinstall, found his role in the loan was “very limited” and that there was no evidence that he “played any part whatsoever in the facilitation, arrangement, or financing of a loan for the former Prime Minister.”

Sharp will remain chairman of the BBC until June when his successor is chosen.

Critics say the damage was considerable.

Michelle Stanistreet, general secretary of the National Union of Journalists, said Sharp “has shamefully clung to his position as chair for months, whilst all around him could clearly see his time was up. So, of course, it is a relief and proper that he has now finally resigned.”

Ed Davey, the Liberal Democrat leader, said the affair has dragged the BBC through the mud. “The British people won’t stand for any more of this. Everything Conservative politicians touch turns into a mess.”

Johnson, Davey said, never should have been allowed to appoint Sharp and that his successor, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, should have sacked Sharp months ago.

A leader of the opposition Labour Party, Lucy Powell, has said, “this breach has caused untold damage to the reputation of the BBC and seriously undermined its independence as a result of the Conservatives’ sleaze and cronyism.”

Powell said Sunak needs to establish “a truly independent and robust process to replace Sharp to help restore the esteem of the BBC after his government has tarnished it so much.”

