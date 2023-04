Ukraine live briefing: At least 5 killed as Russia stages attacks in Dnipro and Uman

on May 11, according to Russia’s Interfax news agency. The move comes in response to the United States’ denial of entry visas to Russian journalists tasked with covering Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov’s visit to the U.N. headquarters in New York, it reported . The visas were issued “mockingly” only as Lavrov’s plane was taking off, he said . Lynn Tracy, the U.S. envoy to Russia, said “nothing prevented” them from going to the United States after the visas were issued, Interfax reported