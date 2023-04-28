Ukraine live briefing: At least 5 killed as Russia stages attacks in Dnipro and Uman Air raid sirens were heard in Kyiv as explosions were reported across Ukraine on April 28. (Video: Reuters)

Air alarms blared throughout Ukraine early Friday, from the capital, Kyiv, to areas closer to the front line, according to Ukrainian officials. At least two civilians — a 3-year-old child and a young woman — were killed in the city of Dnipro, its Ukrainian mayor said. Three other people were killed in the central city of Uman, the regional governor said.

In Washington, the Biden administration imposed sanctions on Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB), Iran’s intelligence agency and several Iranians for their role in the “wrongful detention” of Americans.

Here’s the latest on the war and its ripple effects across the globe.

Key developments

Eleven missiles and two drones flying toward Kyiv were shot down. There were no There were no details on what had been struck in the capital or of any damage and casualties. Air alerts were lifted in Kyiv, officials said about 6 a.m. local time. Dnipro, Kremenchuk and Poltava in central Ukraine and Mykolaiv in the south also reported explosions, according to Reuters

Ukrainian forces intercepted 21 of 23 Russian cruise missiles, Ukraine’s top general said.

The new sanctions on Russia’s FSB and the intelligence arm of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps will not set back efforts to free Americans being held in those countries, U.S. officials said. The Russian and Iranian agencies are already under sanctions. The new measures are meant to “change behavior and to incentivize better behavior,” U.S. officials said.

Russian forces did not make any confirmed gains in or around Bakhmut on Thursday, reported the Institute for the Study of War, a Washington-based think tank. Bakhmut remains the center of hostilities, Ukraine’s military said early Friday.

Global impact

Brittney Griner, the WNBA star formerly detained in Russia, said she has no plans to play overseas again, unless she does so as a member of Team USA in the Olympics. In her first news conference since her detention, she thanked her family, team and supporters. She advised others in her situation in Russia, such as journalist Evan Gershkovich of the Wall Street Journal, to "just keep waking up, find a little routine and stick to that routine. I know that's what helped me."

The United States has asked Brazil to extradite an alleged Russian spy charged last month by the Justice Department for carrying out espionage operations against the West while posing as a foreign student in Washington, according to U.S. and Brazilian officials. Sergey Cherkasov is serving a 15-year prison sentence in Brazil for document fraud related to his fake identity, The Washington Post reported

Russia's Foreign Ministry rejected a U.S. consular request to visit Gershkovich on May 11, according to Russia's Interfax news agency. The move comes in response to the United States' denial of entry visas to Russian journalists tasked with covering Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov's visit to the U.N. headquarters in New York, it reported. The visas were issued "mockingly" only as Lavrov's plane was taking off, he said. Lynn Tracy, the U.S. envoy to Russia, said "nothing prevented" them from going to the United States after the visas were issued, Interfax reported

Gershkovich said he was "humbled and deeply touched" by all the letters he received in a statement released Thursday. "I've read each one carefully, with gratitude," he said. The statement was relayed by the journalist's legal representatives in Russia.

From our correspondents

Pace of U.S. tank delivery to Ukraine draws fire in Senate: Senior American lawmakers expressed frustration at the slow pace of tank deliveries to Ukraine, Dan Lamothe reports. “This counteroffensive that everybody is talking about,” Sen Angus King (I-Maine) said during the Senate Armed Services Committee hearing, “it’s the longest windup for a punch in the history of the world.”

The United States has pledged 31 Abrams tanks to Ukraine. It is seeking to ship them to the battlefield by the fall. Gen. Mark A. Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, has said the American tanks will be “very effective” when combined with other armored vehicles.