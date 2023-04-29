Ukraine live briefing: At least 25 dead from Russian strikes Exhausted firefighters at a destroyed residential building in Uman, Ukraine, after a Russian attack Friday. (Roman Pilipey/Getty Images)

At least 25 people were killed by Russian strikes across Ukraine, including a 2-year-old infant and her mother in the central city of Dnipro. Most of the deaths were in Uman, a city far from the front lines in central Ukraine. At least 23 were killed there after a Russian strike devastated a residential area, Ukrainian officials said early Saturday.

The attacks on Friday were the deadliest since the winter. In January, Russia killed at least 25 people when it struck Dnipro. In December, at least three died after the Kremlin launched missiles across Ukraine.

Key developments

The dead in Uman include four children, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in his nightly address Friday. He also thanked the military for shooting down 21 of the 23 missiles that Kyiv says Moscow's forces launched. "If not for this, the terrorist state would have managed to claim many more casualties, more lives," he said.

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol said the world must ensure the invasion of Ukraine cannot succeed, in a Friday speech at Harvard University. Yoon, who is on a state visit to the United States, told reporters that his country was considering its options when he was asked whether Seoul would provide lethal aid to Kyiv.

Bakhmut and Maryinka remain at the center of hostilities, Ukraine’s military said early Saturday. Russian forces are on the defensive in the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions, it said. The Kremlin’s forces are still looting the homes of local residents in occupied areas, the military added.

Global impact

Five E.U. states and the European Commission reached a deal on Ukrainian produce imports, the commission's executive vice president, Valdis Dombrovskis, said Friday. The deal defuses a crisis over import bans and protests by farmers in Poland, Hungary, Bulgaria, Romania and Slovakia. The European Commission will offer 100 million euros, or around $111.3 million, worth of support to those countries. Poland, Hungary, Bulgaria and Slovakia will withdraw their import bans. (Romania does not have a ban.) Ukrainian food exports to its neighbors have risen due to Russia's presence in the Black Sea, but that increase has raised concerns about depressed crop prices in those countries.

Oleksandr Bondarenko, a Ukrainian journalist who formerly worked for the BBC, was killed while fighting on the front lines, according to the British broadcaster. Bondarenko joined the military after Russia's invasion last year. "It was always new challenges with this extraordinary man," said Maciek Bernatt-Reszczynski, the former head of the BBC's Ukrainian Service. "Including the last, heroic one, to defend his country from aggression."

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree introducing life imprisonment for treason. The crime was previously punishable by up to 20 years in prison. This was part of changes to Russia’s criminal code finalized Friday, including tougher sentences for terrorism and acts of sabotage.

From our correspondents

Donated MiG jets will not give Ukraine air superiority against Russia, experts say: The Ukrainians who have flown the MiG-29 describe the aircraft as an “old friend.” The jets don’t have the flashiness of newer fighters, but they play a critical role in Ukraine’s underdog air force, David L. Stern and Serhiy Morgunov report. The MiG-29s, though, may not be enough for Ukraine’s coming spring offensive. They are outmatched by Russian warplanes, which are equipped with newer radar and missile systems.

“The MiG radar doesn’t work far; their missiles don’t fire far,” said Yuriy Ihnat, a spokesman for the Ukrainian air force. “We need new, modern generations of aircraft.”