Ukraine live briefing: Kyiv says Crimea strike was part of counteroffensive; air raid sirens sound across Ukraine A fire burns at a fuel depot in Sevastopol, Crimea, on Saturday, in a photo released by the Kremlin-appointed governor. (AP)

Listen 4 min Gift Article Share

Air raid sirens sounded across Ukraine early Monday, including in the capital, Kyiv, as Russia launched missiles in possible retaliation against a weekend drone strike by Ukrainian forces on a fuel depot in Kremlin-occupied Crimea. Local authorities urged residents to take shelter and said air defenses are at work.

Ukrainian officials say Saturday’s attack on the depot in Sevastopol — home to the Russian navy’s Black Sea Fleet — was part of the buildup to a long awaited counteroffensive by Kyiv’s forces to retake territory seized by Moscow. Natalia Humeniuk, a spokesperson for Ukraine’s southern command, told local television Sunday that undermining Russia’s logistics helps prepare for the “broad full-scale offensive that everyone expects.”

Here’s the latest on the war and its ripple effects across the globe.

Key developments

President Volodymyr Zelensky said Ukraine “must restore the full line of our state border, both on land and at sea,” at a the peninsula Russia illegally annexed in 2014. at a ceremony Sunday to honor border guards. He has pledged to take back all Ukrainian territory including Crimea,the peninsula Russia illegally annexed in 2014.

President Biden said he is “working like hell” to bring home Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich. At the At the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner Sunday, Biden promised Gershkovich’s family, present in the audience, to work to secure the journalist’s release from prison in Moscow, where the State Department says he is being wrongfully detained on espionage charges. “Evan went to report in Russia to shed light on the darkness that you all escaped from years ago. Absolute courage,” Biden said. “We all stand with you.”

Battleground updates

The weekend attack in Crimea — which sent giant plumes of smoke high into the air — destroyed more than 10 fuel tanks housing some 40,000 tons of oil intended for the Russia’s Black Sea Fleet, according to Ukrainian officials.

Pro-Russian officials claimed Kremlin forces caused a series of explosions in Pavlograd in central Ukraine, far from the front lines, late Sunday. The Washington Post couldn’t independently verify the claims, and city The Washington Post couldn’t independently verify the claims, and city officials urged residents to be cautious about “fake” assertions. “There is no chemical danger,” they said on Telegram, without providing further details. A pro-Russian official claimed Russia was striking railway infrastructure, ammunition and fuel stockpiles ahead of Ukraine’s counterattack, without providing evidence of his claims.

The Russian Defense Ministry has appointed a new military logistics leader, ostensibly ousting the general known as the “butcher of Mariupol.” Col. Gen. Aleksey Kuzmenkov is the new deputy defense minister in charge of combat service support, the ministry Col. Gen. Aleksey Kuzmenkov is the new deputy defense minister in charge of combat service support, the ministry announced Sunday. It did not address where Col. Gen. Mikhail Mizintsev, who had held the post since September , may be moved. Ukrainian officials and activists accused Mizintsev of orchestrating a brutal siege that killed thousands of civilians and razed residential buildings in Mariupol last year.

Global impact

Pope Francis said over the weekend that the Vatican is involved in a secret Ukraine peace mission. “I think that peace is always made by opening channels. You can never achieve peace through closure,” the pope told reporters on a flight back from a three-day trip to Hungary, according to “I think that peace is always made by opening channels. You can never achieve peace through closure,” the pope told reporters on a flight back from athree-day trip to Hungary, according to Reuters

Former German chancellor Angela Merkel defended her approach to Russia and Ukraine in an onstage interview with the in an onstage interview with the German newspaper Die Zeit . Merkel led Germany from 2005 to 2021 and has been criticized for deepening her country’s ties with Russia during that time. In the interview, she stood by her efforts to push for an agreement between Russia and Ukraine in 2014 over Donbas region. She said diplomacy was necessary and should be considered to end the war.

From our correspondents

The rise and violent demise of pro-Russian war blogger Vladlen Tatarsky: The recent killing of a convicted criminal turned popular pro-Russian blogger, in an explosion in St. Petersburg, underscored the role of a new cadre of propagandists in the vanguard of the Kremlin’s info wars, writes The Post’s Francesca Ebel.

Before his death, Tatarsky had become so well known that he received an invitation to the Kremlin when President Vladimir Putin announced his illegal plans last year to annex four regions in southeastern Ukraine. In a live stream from the September event, he proclaimed: “We will defeat everyone, we will kill everyone, we will rob everyone we have to.”