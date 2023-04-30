Ukraine live briefing: Russia blames Ukraine drone for Crimea fuel depot attack

Russia accused Ukraine of carrying out Saturday’s drone attack on a fuel depot in Crimea, the peninsula illegally annexed by the Kremlin in 2014. Ukraine hasn’t claimed responsibility for the strike, which comes as Kyiv is preparing for a long anticipated spring counteroffensive to retake territory seized by Moscow.

“The enemy … wanted to take Sevastopol by surprise, as usual on the sly, staging an attack in the morning,” the port city’s Kremlin-appointed governor, Mikhail Razvozhaev, wrote on Telegram, without providing evidence for his claim. He said that only one drone reached the fuel depot — a second was destroyed by servicemen on surveillance duty — and the fire has since been extinguished. No casualties were reported.