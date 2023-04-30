Russia accused Ukraine of carrying out Saturday’s drone attack on a fuel depot in Crimea, the peninsula illegally annexed by the Kremlin in 2014. Ukraine hasn’t claimed responsibility for the strike, which comes as Kyiv is preparing for a long anticipated spring counteroffensive to retake territory seized by Moscow.
Ukraine live briefing: Russia blames Ukraine drone for Crimea fuel depot attack
Here’s the latest on the war and its ripple effects across the globe.
Key developments
- A Ukrainian military intelligence official described the Crimean incident as “God’s punishment” for a Russian strike on an apartment building Friday that killed many civilians. Andriy Yusov said the Saturday attack destroyed more than 10 fuel tanks housing some 40,000 tons of oil intended for Russia’s Black Sea Fleet.
- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said six children were among at least 23 people killed in the Russian strike that battered a residential apartment building Friday in Uman, a city in central Ukraine far from the front lines. “May their memory be bright,” he said in his nightly address.
- Wagner Group founder Yevgeniy Prigozhin reportedly threatened to withdraw his mercenaries from the besieged city of Bakhmut, which Kyiv and Moscow have been fighting over for months. In an interview with a Russian war blogger posted on Telegram, Prigozhin said his fighters will need to “withdraw in an organized manner or stay and die.” Analysts at the Washington-based Institute for the Study of War think tank said his remarks are probably intended to secure more ammunition from the Kremlin. Prigozhin also predicted that Kyiv will launch its counteroffensive by mid May.
From our correspondents
The rise and violent demise of pro-Russian war blogger Vladlen Tatarsky: The recent killing of a convicted criminal turned popular pro-Russian blogger, in an explosion in St. Petersburg, underscored the role of a new cadre of propagandists in the vanguard of the Kremlin’s info-wars, writes The Post’s Francesca Ebel.
Before his death, Tatarsky had become so well-known that he received an invite to the Kremlin when President Vladimir Putin announced his illegal plans last year to annex four regions in southeast Ukraine. In a live stream from the September event, he proclaimed: “We will defeat everyone, we will kill everyone, we will rob everyone we have to.”