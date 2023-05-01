Hundreds of thousands of French protest Macron reforms on May Day

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

France’s traditional May Day parade celebrating workers’ rights and achievements on Monday is expected to even larger than usual this year against the backdrop of fierce public rejection of a law increasing the retirement age. Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for the latest updates on Russia’s war in Ukraine. ArrowRight In a festive atmosphere — and plenty of rain in the capital — hundreds of thousands of people included children marched throughout France under the watchful eye of thousands of police and many drones, despite efforts to have their use banned. In Paris alone, there were 5,000 police deployed.

Fearing a loss in the lower house of parliament where he no longer has a majority, President Emmanuel Macron passed the landmark legislation raising the retirement age from 62 to 64 using a constitutional maneuver that enraged the unions.

With the unions united for the May Day protest — for only the third time since 1945 — the turnout is expected to be large. The last time they united in 2009 there were 1.2 million protesters nationwide. Nearly 300 rallies will be held across the country with the main focus in Paris.

Advertisement

Since presenting the pension measure, there have been 12 days of protests and strikes across France with violence often breaking out after sunset in the heart of many cities, including Paris, where demonstrators burned garbage dumpsters, which had been piled up for days following the strike of garbage collectors.

With the Constitutional Court approving the law in mid April there is little the protesters can do, however, to stop its implementation. Macron’s lack of a parliamentary majority now and his recourse to administrative means to pass laws has angered the public who see his approach as anti-democratic.

While the vast majority of protesters have been peaceful, authorities fear the presence of 1,000 to 2,000 aggressive protesters in Paris alone. Before the march, police in Paris set up checkpoints and released photos of weapons they had confiscated from marchers, including knives and fireworks.

Ahead of the trade union march, police said they were forced to intervene against a “pre-procession” to separate out a group committing numerous violations from the main union-sponsored march.

Advertisement

By 4 p.m. local time, police in Paris said they had arrested 40 people.

In the run up to Monday’s demonstration, a number of rights groups accused the police of excessive use of force and disproportionate use of tear gas in previous demonstrations, especially the BRAV-M anti-riot unit.

Several regions have authorized the use of drones by law enforcement agencies to monitor the May Day parades including Paris, Lyon, Bordeaux, Nantes, Le Havre and Tours, despite efforts to fight the measures in court.

“Given the damage, clashes with internal security forces and sabotage of video protection cameras found during some recent national days of inter-union protest, the prefect of the Gironde decided to strengthen the security of the course to ensure the best possible conduct of this important demonstration,” the prefecture said in a statement.

Before the start of the main marches Monday, there were reports of violence in the city of Lyon with protesters damaging property with police firing tear gas. In Paris, members of the Extinction Rebellion group threw paint on the Louis Vuitton foundation building.

Beatriz Rios in Brussels contributed to this report.

GiftOutline Gift Article