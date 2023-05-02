Man arrested outside Buckingham Palace ahead of coronation

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

LONDON — Police arrested a man outside Buckingham Palace Tuesday night after he threw suspicious items onto the palace grounds just a few days before the upcoming coronation of King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort. Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for the latest updates on Russia’s war in Ukraine. ArrowRight The Metropolitan Police say the man tossed what they believe to be shotgun cartridges, which were examined at the scene. Police performed a “controlled explosion” of the items as a precaution, they said.

The man has been arrested “on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon.”

Charles and Camilla reside at nearby Clarence House when they are in London, and a palace official said they were not at Buckingham Palace.

Massive crowds are expected in central London for Saturday’s coronation. The king and royal family will travel between Buckingham Palace and nearby Westminster Abbey in parades that will feature thousands of marching soldiers, military bands and a golden carriage.

Advertisement

On the afternoon of the coronation, Charles and his family will stand at the balcony at Buckingham Palace and wave to the crowds as they watch a flyover of Royal Air Force jets.

Some people have already begun to camp along the parade route, as tourists come to the city (and some locals leave) in anticipation of the event.

Officers cordoned off an area near Buckingham Palace at around 7 p.m. London time. After an hour or so, they removed the cordons. Soon afterward traffic began to flow normally again.

In a statement, Chief Superintendent Joseph McDonald said, “Officers worked immediately to detain the man and he has been taken in to police custody. There have been no reports of any shots fired, or any injuries to officers or members of the public.”

The police did not immediately release the man’s name or describe a possible motive.

GiftOutline Gift Article