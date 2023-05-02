Palestinian hunger striker dies in Israeli prison, stoking tensions

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

GAZA CITY — A high profile Palestinian militant died early Tuesday in an Israeli prison after an 86-day hunger strike, spurring the launch of three rockets from Gaza into Israel and threatening to shatter a tense quiet as violence has spiraled in the occupied West Bank. Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for the latest updates on Russia’s war in Ukraine. ArrowRight Khader Adnan, the 44-year-old father of nine, was an influential member of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad movement, a militant group based in the Gaza Strip but which has, in recent years, also drawn a greater following, especially among young West Bank residents disillusioned by the aging and profoundly corrupt leadership of the more mainstream groups and the enduring Israeli occupation.

His death comes during a period of intensifying violence and as Israel’s government — the most hard line in the country’s history, composed of several high profile settlers — has vowed to crack down on Palestinian militant movements while advancing policies to deepen its chokehold over the occupied West Bank.

Since January, Israelis have killed at least 95 Palestinians and at least 14 Israelis and two foreigners have died in Palestinian attacks.

“The Palestinian people will not stand silent against the killing of Khader Adnan,” said Muna Qadaan a 51-year-old former prisoner and neighbor of Adnan’s in the West Bank village of Arraba, near Jenin.

She said that Itamar Ben Gvir, the minister in charge of Israeli prisons and far-right settler, was threatening to worsen conditions for Palestinian prisoners, prompting calls from prisoners for a new mass hunger strike.

Adnan, who has called for fellow militants to be “the next person to fire bullets, the next to have his body parts blown all over,” was also a leader of the Palestinian hunger strike movement. Since his 66-day strike in 2011, thousands of Palestinians in Israeli prisons have undergone the potentially lethal tactic in protest of their incarceration. Many of the hunger strikers are held under administrative detention, in which Palestinians accused of involvement in terrorism are held indefinitely, denied trial and information about the charges against them.

Adnan was held 12 times under administrative detention, during which he has performed at least three hunger strikes.

The Israel Prison Service said in a statement that Adnan had been charged with involvement in terrorism and that he refused treatment while under the watch of a civilian hospital, while awaiting his trial. It said that he was found unconscious in his cell early Tuesday, at which point he was transferred to the Israeli hospital where he was declared dead.

Islamic Jihad and Hamas, the larger Islamist militant group that rules Gaza, both vowed retribution for Adnan’s death, though no groups have yet taken responsibility for the three rockets fired into southern Israel early Tuesday.

Jamal Khatib, Adnan’s attorney, told Israel’s Army Radio on Tuesday, that Adnan’s family and several human rights organizations had in recent days “warned that he needed to be hospitalized … All the studies into this issue show there is an actual danger of death after 75 days [on a hunger strike].”

Lina Qasem-Hasan, chairwoman of Physicians for Human Rights Israel, visited Adnan a few days before his death, examined him, and published a medical report regarding his life-threatening condition and the need for immediate hospital transfer for observation.

“Khader Adnan chose a hunger strike as a last resort, a nonviolent means of protest against the oppression of himself and his people,” the group said in a statement.

Hunger strikes are seen by many Palestinian prisoners as their one tool to wield power in a system that designed to deprive them of legal recourse. Adnan’s death is the first such case since 1992, when Hussein Obeidat died during a mass hunger strike.

According to the Prisoners’ Information Office, a prisoners’ organization based in Gaza City, 237 Palestinians have died while in Israeli prisons since 1967.

Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh said in a post on Facebook that Adnan’s death was a “deliberate assassination, made by way of refusing his request to release him, neglecting him medically, and keeping him in his cell despite the seriousness of his health condition.”

Rubin reported from Tel Aviv. Sufian Taha in Jerusalem contributed to this report.

