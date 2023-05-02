More than 20,000 Russian troops have been killed and 80,000 have been wounded in Ukraine since December, the U.S. National Security Council said. The numbers are based on “intelligence that we were able to corroborate over a period of some time,” said NSC spokesman John Kirby. He declined to discuss Ukrainian casualties.
Ukraine live briefing: 20,000 Russian troops killed and 80,000 wounded since December, U.S. says
At least three people were killed in the latest Russian missile attacks in Ukraine early Monday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said. Forty other people were injured. The dead included a 14-year-old boy, Zelensky said.
Here’s the latest on the war and its ripple effects across the globe.
Key developments
- Of the 20,000 Russians killed, half belonged to the Kremlin-backed Wagner mercenary group involved in the heavy fighting in Bakhmut, U.S. officials said. Many Wagner fighters are ex-convicts who did not receive sufficient military training, U.S. officials have said.
- Zelensky vowed to fire back against every Russian attack targeting civilians after the Kremlin’s latest strike during the early hours of Monday. “For every such attack, the Russian invaders will receive our response,” he said in his nightly address.
- New Zealand’s new prime minister had his first phone call with Zelensky since becoming leader. Prime Minister Chris Hipkins, who is visiting the United Kingdom to attend King Charles III’s coronation, will shake hands with New Zealand troops just outside London helping train Ukrainian forces. While in Britain, Hipkins said he will be making announcements on additional support New Zealand plans to provide Ukraine.
Battleground updates
- Ukraine is almost done preparing for its counteroffensive, Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said, according to local media.
- Russia conducted 19 missile strikes during the “last day,” Ukraine’s military said in an updated statement early Tuesday. The attacks hit residential buildings, schools, hospitals and kindergartens, it said.
- Russian forces are continuing offensive operations in Bakhmut, including airstrikes against the city, Ukraine’s military said early Tuesday. Russian military bloggers are claiming that Wagner forces are advancing at a pace of one or two blocks per day, the Institute for the Study of War reported.
Analysis from The Post
A week after Tucker Carlson’s exit, McCarthy goes big for Ukraine: While on a visit to Israel, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) spoke in favor of continued U.S. support for Ukraine, without repeating his previous comments about how he would not back a “blank check” for the beleaguered country, Aaron Blake reports. The remarks came just days after Fox News parted ways with Tucker Carlson, who was one of the staunchest advocates for cutting U.S. support for Ukraine.