Ukraine live briefing: 20,000 Russian troops killed and 80,000 wounded since December, U.S. says

More than 20,000 Russian troops have been killed and 80,000 have been wounded in Ukraine since December, the U.S. National Security Council said. The numbers are based on “intelligence that we were able to corroborate over a period of some time,” said NSC spokesman John Kirby. He declined to discuss Ukrainian casualties.

At least three people were killed in the latest Russian missile attacks in Ukraine early Monday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said. Forty other people were injured. The dead included a 14-year-old boy, Zelensky said .

Of the 20,000 Russians killed, half belonged to the Kremlin-backed Wagner mercenary group involved in the heavy fighting in Bakhmut, U.S. officials said. Many Wagner fighters are ex-convicts who did not receive sufficient military training, U.S. officials have said.

A week after Tucker Carlson’s exit, McCarthy goes big for Ukraine: While on a visit to Israel, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) spoke in favor of continued U.S. support for Ukraine, without repeating his previous comments about how he would not back a “blank check” for the beleaguered country, Aaron Blake reports. The remarks came just days after Fox News parted ways with Tucker Carlson, who was one of the staunchest advocates for cutting U.S. support for Ukraine.