Americas Belizeans question the role of the British monarchy ahead of coronation Two men walk along a dirt road on in Punta Gorda, Belize, on April 1. (Joshua Lott/The Washington Post)

PUNTA GORDA, Belize — As King Charles III gears up for his coronation Saturday, some in this Central American nation are reassessing his role as their head of state. Belize, which borders Guatemala, Mexico, and the Caribbean Sea, became a British colony in 1862 and achieved independence in 1981. It stayed, however, as one of the 15 remaining commonwealth realms — former British territories including Australia, the Bahamas and Jamaica, for which the British monarch is still the ceremonial head of state.

The death of Queen Elizabeth II resurfaced debates here and across the Caribbean over whether to split from the monarchy, as Barbados did in 2021. In this region, the monarchy is a reminder to many of colonial occupation, slavery and exploitation.

As the Belizean government assesses whether to hold a referendum on parting with the crown, people are reexamining their relationship with its legacy and their new king.

Ludwig Palacio

Ludwig Palacio, 59, wants an apology from King Charles. He believes the British crown is living off the wealth accumulated through slavery.

Belize’s slave population reached some 2,300 in the 18th century as a British colony. They lugged heavy timber for the colony’s chief export, mahogany. Calls for reparations and an apology from the monarchy have grown in Belize and its neighbor.

In the coastal fishing town of Punta Gorda, Palacio works as an veterinarian, artist and writer. Museums all over Europe, he says, are littered with stolen treasures from former colonies.

“If you steal something, the least you can do is give it back,” he said.

Cynthia Pitts

Cynthia Pitts, 73, still remembers being a young girl when Princess Margaret visited Belize. She and other classmates had to gather in a field to form the word “welcome” for the princess to see as her plane flew over.

When the lawyer visited Parliament in 1989 on a fellowship, she saw all the mahogany around the building. It made her emotional to think of the Belizean slaves that may have carried it.

Pitts has no strong feelings about Charles as head of the commonwealth. She knows he has no power over her country. “Whatever we are experiencing now, it is in the hands of our own people,” she said.

Donisio Shol

Donisio Shol, a mapping coordinator, is Q’eachi’, descended from the Maya people of Belize and Guatemala. The 32-year-old lives in the small town of Indian Creek with his wife and daughter. Last year, Prince William and Catherine were forced to cancel a trip to the village after Shol and others organized a protest against the royals, whom he refers to as “colonial masters.”

Addressing King Charles, Shol said: “If you’re serious about an apology, come and do it. And make sure you look the people in the eye that have been hurt.”

Roque Marin

Roque Marin, 82, is a land surveyor who lives in Belize City. He was 12 years old when King George VI died and Queen Elizabeth II took his place. He has a soft spot for the queen.

“I don’t like when people degrade her,” he said, “even though she may deserve the degrading.”

Marin also likes Elizabeth’s grandson William, who made headlines dancing with a local community in Hopkins, a town on the eastern coast, during his trip last year.

“That brotha can wind,” Marin said.

Abbie Godoy

Abbie Godoy, 24, was a 2020 Commonwealth Caribbean Rhodes Scholar; she studied social anthropology at Oxford, where she came to realize that few Britons were even aware of Belize or its connection to the crown.

“It was just the realization that I really am an outsider,” she said. She came home “way more Caribbean,” and committed to advocating for a departure from the monarchy. “To free yourself from that last tie, to me, is super important for future generations,” Godoy said.