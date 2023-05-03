Ukraine's Zelenskyy in Finland for summit of Nordic leaders

Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for the latest updates on Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Zelenskyy is expected to meet with four Nordic prime ministers who are gathering at the residency of the Finnish President Sauli Niinistö on Wednesday. They will discuss their support to Ukraine.

Niinistö said the summit will discuss Russia’s aggression in Ukraine, the Nordic countries’ continued support for Ukraine, developments in Ukraine’s relationship with the European Union and NATO and Ukraine’s peace initiative.

“There is still an urgent need for military support to ensure that the Ukrainians stand as strong as possible in the fight against Russia,” Danish Prime Minister Frederiksen said in a statement. “We must help rebuild Ukraine and keep alive the hope for a normal everyday life and a just future on the other side of the war.”