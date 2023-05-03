One of the world’s priciest cities raises minimum wage – to $5

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Hong Kong labor groups are pushing back against a 32-cent raise in the minimum wage, the first in four years, which they say is not enough in one of the world’s most expensive cities. The government has increased the minimum wage by 2.5 Hong Kong dollars to 40 Hong Kong dollars, or by 32 cents to $5.10 per hour.

The increase took effect on May 1, which is Labor Day in many parts of the world. Secretary for Labor and Welfare Chris Sun framed the raise as a celebration of workers, who he said are foundational to Hong Kong society. The government, has “always been committed to protecting labor rights and interests,” he wrote on Facebook.

Labor groups say that the raise fails to keep up with the growing cost of living over the past four years.

“In effect, workers’ wages have been cut in real terms,” Aidan Chau, a researcher at China Labor Bulletin, wrote in an email to The Washington Post. Chau said he expects minimum-wage workers will be “hit hard by this adjustment rate,” which he says does not account for inflation or pandemic losses.

Advertisement

The Hong Kong Labor Rights Monitor wrote on Facebook: “What can HK$40 buy? A McDonald’s meal? Some pork? One-sixteenth of a Disneyland ticket?”

Hong Kong is the fourth most expensive city in the world, according to the Economist Intelligence Unit’s 2022 Worldwide Cost of Living report — tied with Los Angeles and pricier than San Francisco. Like its costly peers, the city has struggled with affordability, gaining a reputation for soaring housing costs and cramped living quarters.

A 750-square-foot apartment on the private market in Kowloon, the most populous part of the city, rents for an average of about HK$25,000 per month, or more than $3,000, according to calculations based on government data from April.

Meanwhile, the average wait time for public housing in the city is more than five years. Some Hong Kongers have turned to rooftop huts with no air conditioning in the tropical summer, “cage homes” or subdivided apartments, spaces that are about 50 square feet per person.

Advertisement

The number of registered street sleepers has more than doubled in the last 10 years, the South China Morning Post reported, citing a government audit.

An appeal for wage increases, signed in late April by more than a dozen grass-roots organizations in Hong Kong, noted that Hong Kong’s wage policy lags behind peers such as Taiwan and South Korea, which have higher minimum wages.

The organizations write that minimum-wage workers are forced to live in a “precarious” position and have not benefited from the “fruits of economic development.” They also call on the government to reevaluate the minimum wage every year, rather than every two years. The Labour and Welfare Bureau said Monday that they plan to submit a report on the state of the review process in October. They did not respond to a request for comment.

Advertisement

The majority of minimum-wage earners are “elementary workers,” which include cleaners, security guards, retail and catering workers, according to the government.

Hong Kong’s more than 300,000 foreign domestic workers, mostly women from the Philippines and Indonesia, are employed on a separate scheme. Last October, their minimum monthly wage was raised to 4,730 Hong Kong dollars, or $600, which is paid on top of food and board.

Hong Kong’s labor movement has been hampered by political pressure from Beijing. Protests and demonstrations have been restricted since 2020 in Hong Kong, a special administrative region of China.

Earlier this year, a march planned by the Hong Kong Women Workers’ Association was canceled. An annual May Day march was also called off after one of the organizers was questioned by the police, who cited the national security law, according to Radio Free Asia.

Joyce Lau contributed reporting.

GiftOutline Gift Article