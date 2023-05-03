Israel-Gaza hostilities new test Netanyahu’s hard-right government

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

JERUSALEM — Israel and Hamas, the militant group ruling the Gaza Strip, exchanged fire overnight Wednesday, killing one Palestinian man and posing the first test for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s far-right government on how it will address the perennial issue of rocket fire from Gaza. Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for the latest updates on Russia’s war in Ukraine. ArrowRight The government’s new extremist cabinet members have previously called for aggressive responses, including assassinating top Hamas leadership, that could dramatically escalate the situation.

The cross-border firefight followed the death of a prominent member of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad militant organization, Khader Adnan, in an Israeli prison the night before. Palestinian officials called Adnan’s death following an 87-day hunger strike a “deliberate assassination.”

More than 100 rockets were fired from Gaza into Israel, with four landing within an urban area and hospitalizing three people with shrapnel wounds.

Israel, in two separate waves of airstrikes, attacked 16 targets in Gaza, including Hamas weapon manufacturing sites, outposts, military training complexes, and an underground tunnel, according to an Israeli military statement. “We have attacked every goal we set for ourselves,” said military spokesman Daniel Hagari.

The Israeli army did not comment on the Gazan man who was killed, 58-year-old Hashel Mubarak, for whom Hamas organized a funeral on Wednesday.

The overnight hostilities ended with a cease-fire, brokered by the United States, Egypt and Qatar, according to Israeli media, which went into effect around 4 a.m. local time. It has mostly held, with the exception of one rocket launched around 5 a.m. On Wednesday morning, schools and businesses opened in Gaza and in southern Israel as normal, indicating confidence that the cease-fire would hold.

But the confrontation with Gaza, Israeli analysts say, has set the stage a potential security escalation because of the presence of radical far-right politicians in top security positions.

Among them are Bezalel Smotrich, who has a special position in the Defense Ministry, and Itamar Ben Gvir, the far-right minister of national security who for years has advocated for “heads to roll in Gaza.” Neither politician has issued any public statement since violence flared Tuesday morning though Ben Gvir’s Jewish Power party announced that it would boycott Knesset votes today because of what it called Israel’s limp response to the rocket fire.

The cease-fire comes as Israel faces a complex, multi-front, profoundly interconnected series of challenges. In the West Bank, new militant groups have sprouted up over the past year, manned by thousands of young Palestinians disillusioned by their aging and corrupt leadership and enraged over the frequent Israeli military raids that have killed militants, but also civilian bystanders.

In Gaza, Hamas and Islamic Jihad are working on rebuilding their rocket supply, once suffocated by the blockade enforced by Israel and Egypt.

Domestically, the government’s pledges to overhaul the judiciary has sparked an unprecedented national crisis that hundreds of thousands of citizens, including many high ranking active and reserve soldiers, say will push Israel toward dictatorship.

Last month, militias in Lebanon — where Israel’s regional nemesis Iran has been storing weapons and providing military training — lobbed a barrage of rockets into northern Israel, sending people into bomb shelters.

Adnan, 45, was a member of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad, a Gaza-based militant group that has attracted a new following among young Palestinians in the West Bank. In Arraba, Adnan’s West Bank hometown, his wife Randa Mousa told The Washington Post that the family did “not want to see more bloodshed,” as a result of his death.

But security analysts agree that the flare-up is not yet over.

Israel has not yet returned Adnan’s body to his family, according to a statement by Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh on Wednesday, which added that, in Adnan’s name, the group’s members would “not hesitate to fulfill their duty of resisting the Israeli occupation.”

