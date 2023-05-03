Autopsies find some victims of Kenya starvation cult were suffocated

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

NAIROBI — As the leader of a cult whose members allegedly starved themselves to death at his behest appeared in court in Kenya, autopsies revealed some of his victims may have been killed rather than died of hunger. Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for the latest updates on Russia’s war in Ukraine. ArrowRight A government pathologist said Tuesday that the bodies of at least two children exhibited signs of suffocation, suggesting they didn’t just starve to death like many of the other victims. In total, 110 bodies have so far been recovered from the graves in eastern Kenya, authorities involved in the exhumation told The Washington Post.

On Tuesday, a court ordered the continued detention of the church’s leader, Paul Mackenzie, who was released on bail by one court last week before being rearrested, until Friday, according to the Associated Press. He is accused of encouraging followers of his Good News International Church to starve themselves to death to meet Jesus and has been transferred to a court in Shanzu, near the port city of Mombasa, over terrorism charges.

More than 460 people have been reported missing so far, according to the country’s Interior Ministry, raising the possibility there could be many more bodies in the forest.

The ministry added that bad weather had forced a halt to efforts to exhume bodies at the remote 800-acre site in a forest to the north of Mombasa. It said drones and helicopters were being used to search for any survivors.

Titus Katana, a former member who was able to escape the group, told the BBC that he had heard reports that his young son was only breastfed once and was later suffocated.

“The children were the first to die. Then after the children, they went for the unmarried. Then after, the mothers and the elderly were next in line,” he said.

Bisset reported from London.

