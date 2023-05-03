Ukraine live briefing: Moscow seeks to replenish arms; E.U. to boost ammunition stock for Kyiv The anti-aircraft-gun tank Flakpanzer Gepard has been used by Ukraine to protect its skies since fall 2022. (Serhiy Morgunov/For The Washington Post)

Russia’s defense industry is boosting the pace and volume of weapons production, as the Kremlin’s troops are depending on the “timely replenishment” of arms, according to Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu. He added that Moscow has made improvements in repairing arms and military vehicles, but that such efforts needed to be “intensified.”

Meanwhile, the European Union is pushing for increased ammunition production for Ukraine, Reuters reported, and Denmark said it has committed $250 million worth of military equipment and financial support to Kyiv.

Here’s the latest on the war and its ripple effects across the globe.

Key developments

Shoigu told a teleconference of military officials Tuesday that acquisitions of weapons have increased significantly since the start of 2022. He also appeared to confirm reports of widespread issues with equipment in various states of disrepair

The European Union said its plan to sharply increase ammunition supplies would also support the arsenals of its member states. European Commissioner for Internal Market Thierry Breton said that there was "no time to lose" in "drastically" boosting production and that Ukraine "can't afford to wait."

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has not had any conversations with the White House about the massive leak of highly classified U.S. intelligence documents on the Discord messaging platform, he said in a wide-ranging interview with The Washington Post. The leader said he learned of the intelligence leak — which included grim assessments about Ukraine's prospects in its war with Russia — when the news broke.

Revelations about Russian combat deaths have spurred fears of even worse carnage in the coming months, when Ukraine's anticipated spring offensive begins. The United States said this week that about 20,000 Russians have been killed in action since December and another 80,000 have been wounded in the same period. The rate at which Russian forces are being killed or wounded has spiked in recent months, according to the latest White House estimates.

Global impact

Ukraine is “ready to be a reliable guarantor of food security,” Zelensky told Comorian President Azali Assoumani, who holds the rotating chair of the African Union, in a call Tuesday. “We are doing everything to eliminate any damage from Russian aggression both for our people and all our partners,” he said in his nightly address.

Talks to extend a deal to export grain through the Black Sea grain will take place Wednesday , Reuters reported, citing an unidentified “senior Ukrainian source.” But Russia’s Foreign Ministry said Tuesday that it had received no information about the meeting. The fragile deal that was brokered by Turkey and the United Nations allows shipments of grain from Ukraine’s blockaded Black Sea ports despite the war, and will expire May 18 unless renewed.

The company behind dating apps Tinder and Hinge is pulling out of Russia. Match Group said in its 2023 Impact Report that it was “committed to protecting human rights” and would complete its exit from the Russian market by the end of June.

Analysis from The Post

The death toll in Ukraine is huge. It may still be far behind Tigray: As many as 40,000 Russians are estimated to have died fighting in their country’s invasion, and between 15,500 and 17,500 Ukrainians are estimated to have been killed in action. Another 8,709 civilians have been killed, according to United Nations estimates.

While the death tolls are staggering, the war in Ukraine was still far from the deadliest conflict in the world last year, writes The Post’s Ishaan Tharoor. As many as 600,000 people may have died in the conflict between Tigrayan rebels and Ethiopian and Eritrean troops, according to researchers at Ghent University. The research was publicized by former Nigerian president Olusegun Obasanjo earlier this year.