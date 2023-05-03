Kremlin says Ukraine sent two drones to attack Vladimir Putin

RIGA, Latvia — Russia on Wednesday accused Ukraine of staging a drone attack intended to hit the Kremlin residence and kill President Vladimir Putin, an electric allegation that could create justification for Russia to escalate its war in Ukraine.
“We regard these actions as a planned terrorist act and an attempt on the life of the president of the Russian Federation, carried out on the eve of Victory Day, the May 9 parade,” the Kremlin said, adding that Putin was not in the building at the time of the alleged attack.
“Russia reserves the right to respond to an attempted strike on the Kremlin where and when it sees fit,” the statement said
Ukrainian officials did not immediately comment on the claim.
Russia has been imposing additional safety measures in preparation for the annual May 9 World War II victory commemorations, when states of the former Soviet Union celebrate the defeat of Nazi Germany. Officials had cited security concerns related to the war for limiting the public events.
Events to mourn fallen soldiers have been canceled in several regions of the country, mostly in Western Russia along the border of Ukraine.
