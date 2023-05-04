How to watch King Charles III’s coronation: A guide to the key moments

May 4, 2023 at 2:07 p.m. EDT
British artist Julian Beaver puts finishing touches on sidewalk art in London based on an image of King Charles III. (Emilio Morenatti/AP)
Britain is holding its first coronation in more than 70 years, an elaborate ceremony in which King Charles III and Queen Camilla will be crowned on May 6.

Here’s how to watch the coronation, and what to watch for on the day:

