How to watch King Charles III’s coronation: A guide to the key moments By Ellen FrancisMay 4, 2023 at 2:07 p.m. EDTBritish artist Julian Beaver puts finishing touches on sidewalk art in London based on an image of King Charles III. (Emilio Morenatti/AP)Listen6 minComment on this storyCommentGift ArticleShareBritain is holding its first coronation in more than 70 years, an elaborate ceremony in which King Charles III and Queen Camilla will be crowned on May 6.Here’s how to watch the coronation, and what to watch for on the day:Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for the latest updates on Russia’s war in Ukraine.ArrowRightWhat to knowHow to watch the coronation in the United StatesW<b>hat time is the coronation in the U. S.</b>?Will the coronation be live-streamed?<b>What time is King Charles crowned — and what happens?</b><b>What are the other key moments on Coronation Day?</b> CommentsGiftOutlineGift Article