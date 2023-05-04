Charles III will be crowned the U.K.’s king. Who else does he reign over?

Several Commonwealth realms — countries with sovereign governments that have Charles as head of state — are reconsidering their relationships with the crown. The Caribbean island of Barbados was the latest to become a republic, jettisoning nearly 400 years of history in 2021 . Charles attended republican celebrations that year as the royal standard was lowered for the last time on an island once known as “Little England.”

WELLINGTON, New Zealand — As King Charles III meets with the leaders of his far-flung realms ahead of Saturday’s coronation, there are fewer countries that share the monarch as head of state than when Queen Elizabeth II’s ceremony took place in 1953.

Barbados and many other former colonies are still part of the Commonwealth of Nations — a group of 56 countries, most of them republics and with historic ties to Britain — which the king symbolically heads. But even as the Commonwealth continues to expand its membership, it has been buffeted by the war in Ukraine and related international economic crises, according to some experts who study the institution.