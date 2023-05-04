No coronation roles for Harry or Andrew. But their presence will be felt.

Listen 8 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

LONDON — Buckingham Palace confirms that Prince Harry and Prince Andrew will attend the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla, but will play no role in the ceremony. They will be seen, but not heard. Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for the latest updates on Russia’s war in Ukraine. ArrowRight Charles’s stepgrandsons will have more duties to perform than his estranged son and disgraced brother.

Harry and Andrew will sit in the congregation on Saturday at Westminster Abbey, scene of every coronation since 1066, as members of the British royal family. The BBC cameras will catch a glimpse of both, but may not linger on them.

Still, their presence will be felt. In different ways and for vastly different reasons, Harry and Andrew are the tabloid faces of the royal family. And among the many things Charles has inherited from his mother is the ultimate responsibility of dealing with them.

Queen Elizabeth II’s answer — when Andrew was sued by a woman who said she was forced into sexual encounters with him — was to take away his titles and patronages, while also quietly contributing to his legal settlement and leaving him free to ride horses through the grounds of Windsor Great Park.

But now any decisions about Andrew and Harry going forward — about money they might get, which royal residences they can access and their status within the family — are decisions for the king. They will be part of his legacy.

Harry and Meghan were asked to vacate Frogmore Cottage, their home when in Britain, a spokesman told The Washington Post in March. And British media have reported that Charles is pressing Andrew to give up Royal Lodge, a grander house, also in Windsor. People are watching for what more Charles might do.

On Saturday, it will be Prince William, the popular and rule-abiding heir, who will stand in for the blood relatives, kneeling at his father’s feet and swearing his loyalty to him, “as your liege man of life and limb.”

A traditional homage by royal dukes — which would have included Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Andrew, Duke of York — has been scrapped.

“It avoids Harry and Andrew doing it and it shortens the ceremony,” said Craig Prescott, an academic and author of an upcoming book on modern monarchy. “One of the big mysteries still is how are they going to deliver a 47-page order of service in two hours. So there are lots of reasons for that, but that’s one big change to the coronation from 1953.”

Among the other royal family members participating: William’s eldest son, Prince George, 9, will carry the king’s robes as a “page of honor,” while Camilla is helped by her grandsons Gus and Louis Lopes and Freddy Parker Bowles, all 13.

The king’s sister, Princess Anne, will have a prominent place in the coronation procession, riding upon her horse behind the Gold State Coach, serving as the “Gold-Stick-in-Waiting,” a position that dates to the Tudor age for a trusted aide-de-camp who protects the monarch from danger.

Harry, who served two tours in Afghanistan and says he killed 25 Taliban fighters, will probably not be in uniform. Nor will Andrew, who served in the Royal Navy and saw active duty in the Falklands war. Rather than taking part in what organizers are billing as the biggest procession since 1953, they will travel back to Buckingham Palace discreetly, by car.

It is unclear whether Harry will appear alongside his family members on the palace balcony, in one of the day’s set pieces, to hear the roar of the crowd as military jets fly past. Because they are no longer “senior working royals,” neither he nor Meghan were invited to do so at the queen’s Platinum Jubilee last year.

This time, Meghan won’t even be in London. A spokesperson declined to answer why the duchess was staying in California. The couple’s son, Prince Archie, turns 4 on the same day.

In her 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey, Meghan said: “I’ve been a waitress, an actress, a princess, a duchess … and the most important title I’ll ever have is ‘mom.’”

But if you buy into the British monarchy — as Harry and Meghan seem to, now titling their kids “prince” and “princess” as is their right — the coronation is a big deal. There hasn’t been one in 70 years, after all. It is a signal moment for 74-year-old Charles. And it matters to the Sussexes, too, since the crowning of the king is the wellspring from which flows the media interest, honors, wealth, privilege, responsibility and burdens that the extended royal family shares.

“In normal times” it would be expected that “all the members of royal family and extended royal family would go,” Prescott said.

The most conspicuous absence in 1953? Elizabeth’s uncle Edward VIII, who had abdicated the throne and wasn’t invited.

Some think it best for Harry to come and go, quickly, quietly, and for Meghan to remain at home.

“I think it’s all absolutely right,” said Robert Lacey, a royal biographer. “I think Harry has been very skillfully handled by the king.”

Lacey said now the focus will remain on the king and queen and the coronation and there will be fewer “opportunities for embarrassment.”

Harry was recently in London as part of lawsuit against the tabloids. But the coronation will be the first known time he will see his family since the September funeral of Queen Elizabeth II. That solemn occasion was followed in short order by Harry and Meghan’s self-produced six-hour documentary on Netflix in December and Harry’s ghostwritten memoir, “Spare,” in January, both of which attacked his royal relatives.

Harry charged that press aides working for Charles, Camilla and William were actively briefing royal reporters against him and Meghan, trading dirt to improve their own coverage.

On Camilla, who will be crowned at the coronation, Harry wrote: “I have complex feelings about gaining a stepparent who I thought had recently sacrificed me on her personal PR altar.”

He depicted her as devious, as someone who “played the long game” to marry Charles and get the crown.

Camilla’s son, Tom Parker Bowles, told The News Agents podcast: “I don’t care what anyone says — this wasn’t any sort of end game. She married the person she loved and this is what happened.”

Charles and William have refused to respond to any of Harry’s claims.

With the documentary and the book, Harry has done further damage to his own reputation — even as he has raked in the royalties from sales.

In the latest YouGov survey, 64 percent of respondents in Britain said they had a negative view of Harry. He and Meghan are just above Andrew as the least popular royals.

Polls, though, show clear demographic divides regarding Harry and Meghan (who are more popular in the United States than in Britain). Younger Britons are more supportive of the couple. So, too, are Black Britons, who view charges of racism in the royal house as credible.

The Duke of Sussex, a smart pub in central London, was packed on Wednesday evening with well-dressed patrons. Inside, a cheeky sign encouraged people to celebrate the king’s coronation at “his son’s pub.” In the outside seating area, Union Jack bunting fluttered in the wind.

“Everyone is looking forward to the coronation at the Duke of Sussex,” said staffer Shaquille Mannus, 28. Asked if customers were excited about the actual Duke of Sussex attending the other coronation party across town, he said: “It’s going to be a little controversial, inevitably, because of the drama. But, for the most part … I’m hearing a generally positive vibe.”

Jon Robinson, 54, a software engineer having a drink at the pub, said his mom, who is in her 80s, follows debates about Harry and Meghan. But he wasn’t bothered with any of it. “They might be okay people,” he said. “It’s up to them what they do, if they come or not, just like it should be for any family.”

His friend Kieran Connell, 47, also a software engineer, said he won’t be watching the coronation: “I am not a fan. It’s the 21st century. It’s whoever won the Game of Thrones centuries ago.”

When asked, Connell said the name of the pub didn’t influence his decision to come there. “It’s an institution to have pubs named after royals,” he said.

This one, though, used to have a hand-painted portrait of Harry and Meghan outside. It went up around the time of their wedding, in 2018. The sign is now gone, replaced with a portrait of Prince Augustus Frederick, Duke of Sussex until 1843.

