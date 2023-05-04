Ukraine live briefing: Explosions heard in Kyiv after Kremlin claims attempt on Putin; Zelensky in Netherlands

“Where Ukraine might’ve been a month ago, two months ago, three months ago, is not where it is now in terms of its ability to prosecute a counteroffensive and to deal with the ongoing Russian aggression. … Russia sought to erase Ukraine from the map, to eliminate its independence. ... That has failed. … Where exactly this settles remains to be seen. And Ukraine has to make important decisions about exactly where it’s going to go, how far it can get and how it wants to pursue this. But we're determined to sustain that support." — Secretary of State Antony Blinken (Video: Washington Post Live)