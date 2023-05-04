Ukraine live briefing: Explosions heard in Kyiv after Kremlin claims attempt on Putin; Zelensky in Netherlands

Air raid alarms sounded in Kyiv and Zaporizhzhia early Thursday, a day after the Kremlin claimed that Ukraine attempted to assassinate Russian President Vladimir Putin in a drone attack. At least two explosions were heard in Kyiv, and a Russian drone and missile strike was repulsed by the air defense system, the city’s military administration said on Telegram. Debris from the downed objects fell on three district of Kyiv, though no casualties were reported.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who denied responsibility for any attack on Putin or Moscow, landed in Netherlands late Wednesday and is expected to deliver an address at The Hague, Dutch broadcaster NOS reported.
Here’s the latest on the war and its ripple effects across the globe.
Key developments
- Warning of “a heightened threat of missile attacks,” the U.S. Embassy in Ukraine issued a security advisory for Kyiv and the surrounding region Wednesday, citing a recent uptick in strikes across the country. Ukraine is under “daily assault,” Ambassador Bridget Brink said in a separate post on Twitter, adding that Russia was conducting fresh attacks on Ukrainian cities.
- Zelensky, who landed in Netherlands following a trip to Finland, is expected to give a speech on peace and justice at The Hague on Thursday, Dutch media reported. He is also likely to visit the International Criminal Court, which has issued arrest warrants for Russian officials, including Putin, over allegations of war crimes in Ukraine.
- Russia and Ukraine traded charges over what Moscow alleged was a drone attack on the Kremlin targeting Putin’s residence early Wednesday. Zelensky said Ukraine does not have enough weapons to attack Putin in Moscow, while a Kremlin spokesman told local media that Russia had the “right to respond.” Secretary of State Antony Blinken said he takes Russia’s accusations with a “very large shaker of salt.”
- The drone attack was likely staged by Russia with an eye on the domestic audience, an analysis of the incident by the Washington-based Institute for the Study of War said. The think tank said it was “extremely unlikely” that two drones could have avoided detection and reached the Kremlin. The Washington Post verified social media videos showing two drones streaking toward the Kremlin around 2:30 a.m. local time and later bursting into flames.
- A Russian artillery strike in the Kherson region killed at least 21 and injured 48, hitting a railway station, supermarket, gas station and a home, Zelensky said on Telegram. Sharing gruesome images of the aftermath, Zelensky said the world needed to see them to understand the situation in Ukraine.
Global impact
- NATO’s Nordic states pledged to continue their political and military support for Ukraine “for as long as its takes” following a meeting with Zelensky in Helsinki on Wednesday. In a joint statement, the leaders of Denmark, Iceland, Norway, Sweden and Finland said they were committed to pushing for Ukraine’s membership to NATO.
- Ukraine and the European Union renewed a “visa-free” agreement for businesses for another year, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said on Telegram. The deal, which allows Ukrainian businesses to sell goods to the E.U. without export duties or tariffs, will help Ukraine’s war-battered economy.
From our correspondents
Ukraine’s military is stronger than U.S. leaks indicated, Blinken says: Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Wednesday that Ukraine’s counteroffensive is likely to yield some success in regaining occupied territory, Missy Ryan and John Hudson report, though leaked U.S. military documents had appeared to paint a grim picture of the country’s chances.
Without discussing specifics about the classified material appearing on the Discord social media platform, Blinken said assessments of Ukraine’s military capability “reflected a particular point in time,” which he added was not “static.”