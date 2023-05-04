No Pride for South Korea: Seoul denies parade permit, citing schedules

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

SEOUL — The organizers of South Korea's biggest Pride parade are vowing to press ahead with their event, even after Seoul Metropolitan Government denied them permission to use the central plaza where the celebration is usually held, citing a scheduling clash.

The administrative decision is being viewed as another blow to the LGBTQ community in a socially conservative country that is moving at glacial pace when it comes to recognizing queer rights.

“The festival will not be stopped and go ahead on July 1,” said Yang Sun-woo, head of the organizing committee for Seoul Queer Culture Festival. The committee is holding an emergency meeting this week to consider holding the event at a different venue.

“We were unfairly denied access to the public space where South Korea’s LGBTQ community has celebrated pride every summer for years,” she said, calling the metropolitan government’s decision “discriminatory” and “untransparent.”

Seoul City officials said they had received two applications to use Seoul Plaza, a large green space outside City Hall that is a focal point for demonstrations and events, on July 1. They had given priority to a Christian group requesting to hold a youth-oriented concert there, over the Pride parade.

Rainbow Action, a coalition of sexual minority groups in South Korea, accused Seoul City of “aligning with homophobia and discrimination” by allowing a Christian group to “block our gathering.”

Tens of thousands of pride participants gathered at Seoul Plaza in front of the South Korean capital’s City Hall every year since 2014, except for a two-year hiatus in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic.

But LGBTQ rights remain a contentious issue in South Korea, amid its entrenched gender norms and dominant social conservatism.

Last year, some 15,000 counterprotesters backed by Christian and socially conservative groups rallied against the Pride event which had tens of thousands of participants, yelling homophobic slogans through loudspeakers into the rainbow-filled Seoul Plaza. Given the standoff, there is always a heavy police presence.

City authorities said they made a lawful and impartial decision about the usage of the plaza. “Based on municipal ordinances … events for children and teenagers get a priority when requests are filed for a same date,” said Jeong Sang-hun, administrative director at Seoul Metropolitan Government.

Local officials asked the two requesters to reschedule but failed to reach an agreement, the metropolitan government said in a statement on Thursday.

Christian Television System, a South Korean religious broadcaster, was the other organization that applied — and received — permission use plaza on July 1.

“The day is when the weather is forecast to be good and if we were to postpone, the concert would be right in the monsoon season,” said Kim Min-tae, a spokesman for the broadcaster’s culture foundation.

He denied the gay rights activists’ allegations that the concert was deliberately scheduled on the date to stop the pride festival.

Homophobia remains rampant in South Korea, the world’s 10th-largest economy. Same-sex couples in South Korea are trying to bring about change by challenging laws and administrative rulings, one by one.

“This is a typical case of Pride blockade seen in countries where governmental authorities side with bigotry and discrimination,” said Ryu Min-hee of Korean Lawyers for Public Interest and Human Rights. The arbitrary application of Seoul City’s regulations on the plaza usage creates a “censorship risk” threatening freedom of assembly at an important public space, she said.

It’s not only South Korea that is hostile to the queer community in the region.

Similar attitudes prevail in Japan, the only G-7 country not to recognize same-sex marriages, but the government is coming under increasing pressure to change laws to recognize and protect the LGBTQ community. Tokyo hosted a large and overwhelmingly positive Pride parade last month, under the slogan “Press on until Japan changes.”

Taiwan is the only place in the region with marriage equality.

