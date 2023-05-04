The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Europe

At least eight dead in Serbia’s second mass killing in two days

By
May 4, 2023 at 10:15 p.m. EDT
Police investigate the aftermath of a shooting near Mladenovac, Serbia, early Friday morning. (Antonio Bronic/Reuters)
1 min

The second mass killing in two days in Serbia left eight dead and 13 wounded Thursday, state media reported.

A gunman fired an automatic weapon from a car near Mladenovac, a municipality outside Belgrade, and fled the scene, according to Radio Television of Serbia. Police moved to apprehend a 21-year-old, while an accomplice was killed in an exchange of fire with the authorities, RTS reported.

The attacker targeted the villages of Dubona, Orašje and Šepšin in the municipality, the broadcaster reported.

On Wednesday morning, eight children and a security guard died in a mass killing at a school in Belgrade.

Seventh-grader kills 8 children in rare Serbia school shooting, police say

Police said they believe the attack at the Vladislav Ribnikar Elementary School was committed by a student, who has been arrested. The seventh-grader is believed to have used his father’s gun.

