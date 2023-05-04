At least eight dead in Serbia’s second mass killing in two days

The second mass killing in two days in Serbia left eight dead and 13 wounded Thursday, state media reported.
The attacker targeted the villages of Dubona, Orašje and Šepšin in the municipality, the broadcaster reported.
On Wednesday morning, eight children and a security guard died in a mass killing at a school in Belgrade.
Police said they believe the attack at the Vladislav Ribnikar Elementary School was committed by a student, who has been arrested. The seventh-grader is believed to have used his father’s gun.