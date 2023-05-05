King Charles III surprises crowd outside Buckingham Palace

The king, his eldest son, Prince William, and daughter-in-law, Kate, stopped for a walkabout to shake hands and speak briefly with the adoring throng.

Many of those in the crowd planned to spend Friday night hoping for a prime perch for the procession Saturday, with a view of the newly crowned monarch and Camilla, his wife, waving from the balcony of the palace after returning from the ceremony.