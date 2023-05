The Koh-i-Noor, or “mountain of light,” is history’s most infamous diamond. It was fought over for centuries, claimed by four countries and once adorned the crowns of Britain’s queens. But why won’t it be in the crown of Queen Camilla at the coronation?

The jewel was taken by triumphant British forces from a child king and became a symbol of the empire’s rule over India. “It is a hard, cold reminder of the colonial legacy,” says Anita Anand, co-host of the “Empire” podcast and author of a book on the jewel. India and Indians have been increasingly vocal about getting the jewel returned.