Ukraine live briefing: 4th day of strikes in Kyiv; Kremlin vows revenge for drone incident

A wave of air attacks on Kyiv sent residents scrambling for shelter again Thursday evening in what was the fourth such bombardment in four days. Earlier in the day, the United Nations in Ukraine said it was “appalled and saddened” by the recent series of strikes, which have left dozens of civilians across the country dead and injured. Ukrainian forces downed at least one Russian drone in Kyiv and had to shoot down one of their own drones as well after it likely malfunctioned, the air force said on social media.