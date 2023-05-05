A wave of air attacks on Kyiv sent residents scrambling for shelter again Thursday evening in what was the fourth such bombardment in four days. Earlier in the day, the United Nations in Ukraine said it was “appalled and saddened” by the recent series of strikes, which have left dozens of civilians across the country dead and injured. Ukrainian forces downed at least one Russian drone in Kyiv and had to shoot down one of their own drones as well after it likely malfunctioned, the air force said on social media.
Ukraine live briefing: 4th day of strikes in Kyiv; Kremlin vows revenge for drone incident
The bombardment comes as Moscow vows retaliation for what it alleges was a drone attack at the Kremlin this week targeting Russian President Vladimir Putin’s residence. Russia accused Ukraine and the United States of involvement, which both countries have strongly denied. Putin will head a Security Council meeting Friday, which may include discussion of the incident, state news agency Tass reported, citing Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.
Key developments
- The Russian ambassador to the United States was among those advocating for retaliation after the Kremlin incident, arguing that if such an event took place on U.S. soil, “the punishment would be harsh and inevitable,” Tass reported. The Washington-based Institute for the Study of War said in an analysis that the Kremlin incident was probably staged by Russia with a domestic audience in mind, noting it is “extremely unlikely” that two foreign drones could have avoided detection and reached the Kremlin.
- U.S. Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines said Russia is unlikely to conduct a “significant offensive” in 2023 because of munitions and personnel shortages. Sustaining “even modest offensive operations” will prove increasingly challenging for Russia, she said while speaking to the Senate Armed Services Committee on Thursday.
- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called for a special tribunal to prosecute Putin for war crimes while speaking in The Hague, which houses the International Criminal Court, saying the Russian president “deserves to be sentenced for his criminal actions right here, in the capital of international law.” But Putin is unlikely to ever appear before the ICC, because Russia does not accept the its jurisdiction and the court doesn’t try people in absentia.
Global impact
- Turkey, Russia, Ukraine and the United Nations will discuss the extension of a deal that allows Ukrainian grain to be exported via the Black Sea, according to Turkey’s defense ministry, with technical personnel meeting Friday ahead of a deputy ministers’ meeting next week. Tensions have soared ahead of negotiations, turning into physical scuffles between Ukrainian and Russian delegates at an event for the Parliamentary Assembly of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation in Ankara, according to news agency and social media videos.
- Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang met with his Russian counterpart Thursday in India, with Qin saying that China will “persist in promoting peace talks and is willing to maintain communication and coordination with Russia to make tangible contributions to the political settlement of the crisis,” according to a statement from the Chinese Foreign Ministry. Leader Xi Jinping has positioned China as a potential mediator between Russia and Ukraine, but Beijing’s ties with Moscow have only deepened during the war.
- U.S. Ambassador to Russia Lynne Tracy visited Paul Whelan in a Russian prison Thursday, the U.S. Embassy in Moscow wrote on Twitter. Whelan has been detained for more than four years in Russia and is currently being held in a prison in Mordovia, where conditions are “extremely bad,” he said in an interview with CNN last year.
From our correspondents
Russia says Ukraine sent drones to kill Putin; Kyiv denies it. What we know: The Kremlin accused Ukraine of trying to assassinate President Vladimir Putin in a drone attack in Moscow this week — an electrifying claim, quickly denied by Kyiv, that sparked concern and skepticism around the world.
Russian officials insist they have the right to retaliate, stoking fears in Ukraine that Russia could use the situation as a pretext for escalating its war. Jennifer Hassan and Mary Ilyushina break down how drones are functioning in the war in Ukraine, and what we know so far about Russia’s claims, Kyiv’s response and how military experts are making sense of the incident.
Meaghan Tobin contributed to this report.