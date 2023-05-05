WHO declares covid-19 no longer a global health emergency

Listen 1 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The World Health Organization announced on Friday that it would no longer classify the coronavirus pandemic as a public health emergency of international concern, after more than three years. “I declare covid-19 over as a global health emergency,” WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said at a news conference in Geneva, noting that he made the announcement with “great hope.”

“However, that does not mean that covid-19 is over as a global health threat,” Tedros added. “Last week covid-19 claimed a life every three minutes. And that’s just the deaths we know about.”

While a milestone in the course of the global response to the pandemic, the change may not mean much in practice for many governments that have already lifted their emergency declarations, or will soon do so. The Biden administration is set to end the U.S. public health emergency status for the coronavirus pandemic on May 11.

The coronavirus pandemic was declared a public health emergency of international concern on Jan. 30, 2020, and has remained under that designation, the global health organization’s highest level of alarm, for more than three years.

Tedros said he made the decision to lift the classification after a recommendation from a team of experts convened by the WHO.

