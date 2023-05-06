Europe The coronation of King Charles III: Memorable moments in photos and videos King Charles III, wearing the St. Edward's crown, and Queen Camilla, wearing the Queen Mary's crown, sit during the coronation ceremony at Westminster Abbey. (Andrew Matthews/Pool via AP)

King Charles III and his wife, Queen Camilla, have been crowned in an elaborate ceremony at Westminster Abbey in London on Saturday, in the company of family, faith leaders and more than 2,000 guests. Charles became king as soon as his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, died in September. In this sense, Saturday’s ceremony doesn’t carry legal significance. But it’s steeped in symbolism, and — for those who still care about the British monarchy — a chance to celebrate the passing of the baton in a centuries-old institution that still plays a highly visible role in modern British life.

It’s the first coronation in 70 years, and the pomp was on full display.

King Charles III made his first appearance on coronation day riding in the Diamond Jubilee State Coach from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Abbey. (Video: The Washington Post)

The king’s procession

The royal couple arrived at Westminster Abbey in the modern Diamond Jubilee State Coach, which was first used in 2014 and features power windows, air conditioning and shock absorbers.

As the king and queen traveled the 1.3-mile procession route, onlookers caught their first glimpse of the monarchs, decked out in antique robes of state that were worn by their predecessors at prior coronations.

Prince George, the eldest son of Prince William and his wife, Kate, served as a page boy, helping to make sure his grandfather’s robe didn’t get dirty after he stepped out of the carriage.

Prince Harry arrived wearing a morning suit with gray trousers, rather than military dress. Harry and his wife, Meghan, stepped down from official royal duties and are embroiled in a public rift with Harry’s father and brother.

A diverse group of faith leaders representing the Jewish, Muslim, Sikh, Buddhist, Hindu, Jain, Bahai and Zoroastrian communities were the first to enter into the abbey.

The guest list, though shorter than Charles’s mother’s seven decades earlier, includes an array of world leaders, first ladies, diplomats and celebrities. President Biden was not in attendance, but first lady Jill Biden arrived at the abbey in a light-blue suit and gloves, along with her granddaughter, Finnegan Biden, wearing yellow.

During the service, Charles put his hand on the bible and took the coronation oath. Hidden by a screen for privacy, he was anointed with holy oil on his hands, chest and head — the only moment of the ceremony not visible to attendees or the public.

Charles then received symbolic, bejeweled items from the coronation regalia: gold spurs, swords, bracelets, an orb, a ring, a glove, a scepter and a rod. And in the climax of the ceremony, the 361-year-old, solid-gold crown was placed upon Charles’s head, to the sound of trumpets and cheers of “God save the king!”

Next, it was Camilla’s turn to be crowned and receive a scepter and ring, in a moment that captured her unlikely transformation from Charles’s “other woman” to his queen.

King Charles III is anointed during his coronation, a moment hidden from the congregation and seen as one of the most sacred moments of the ceremony. (Video: The Washington Post)

King Charles III and Queen Camilla are crowned

King Charles III was crowned at Westminster Abbey on May 6. (Video: The Washington Post)

Prince William, the heir to the throne kneeled before his father, King Charles III, to swear his loyalty during the king's coronation on May 6. (Video: The Washington Post)