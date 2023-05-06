Live updates Coronation Day for King Charles III and Queen Camilla

The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
LONDON — Britain is holding its first coronation in 70 years, a televised spectacle meets power-projecting ritual with a generous dose of religion.

Prince Charles became King Charles III the moment his mother took her last breath in September. But the May 6 coronation is the big event, when the 74-year-old king and his wife, Queen Camilla, will be crowned before 2,200 guests at Westminster Abbey and parade through the streets.  
  • Charles and Camilla are scheduled to leave Buckingham Palace in the Diamond Jubilee State Coach at 10:20 a.m. local time (5:20 a.m. Eastern time).
  • The coronation service at London’s Westminster Abbey is set to begin at 11 a.m. local (6 a.m. Eastern). Charles will be crowned around noon local (7 a.m. Eastern).
  • After a two-hour service, the king and queen will join other royals and 7,000 troops in a procession from the abbey to Buckingham Palace.
  • The royals are expected to wave from the palace balcony to close out the main events of the day at 2:30 p.m. local (9:30 a.m. Eastern).
