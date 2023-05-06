Live updates Coronation Day for King Charles III and Queen Camilla

LONDON — Britain is holding its first coronation in 70 years, a televised spectacle meets power-projecting ritual with a generous dose of religion.
Here’s what to know:
Skip to end of carouselEnd of carousel
Charles and Camilla are scheduled to leave Buckingham Palace in the Diamond Jubilee State Coach at 10:20 a.m. local time (5:20 a.m. Eastern time).
The coronation service at London’s Westminster Abbey is set to begin at 11 a.m. local (6 a.m. Eastern). Charles will be crowned around noon local (7 a.m. Eastern).
After a two-hour service, the king and queen will join other royals and 7,000 troops in a procession from the abbey to Buckingham Palace.
The royals are expected to wave from the palace balcony to close out the main events of the day at 2:30 p.m. local (9:30 a.m. Eastern).
1/4
Just now
Just now
18 min ago
18 min ago
33 min ago
33 min ago
35 min ago
35 min ago
36 min ago
36 min ago