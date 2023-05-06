Attackers kill Pakistani Sikh in drive-by shooting in Lahore

LAHORE, Pakistan — A Pakistani Sikh was killed by unknown assailants in a drive-by shooting in the eastern city of Lahore on Saturday, police said.
Singh received a fatal gunshot to the head. Officer Asad Abbas said the bodyguard was wounded in the attack.
The police declined to explain why Singh had a bodyguard or provide further details. No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.
Religious minorities often face violence in Muslim-majority Pakistan, even though the country’s Constitution guarantees them equal rights and the freedom to practice their faith.
Last month, a Pakistani Sikh businessman and a Christian cleaner were shot and killed by gunmen in separate incidents in the northwestern city of Peshawar. A day earlier, a prominent Hindu doctor and eye surgeon was gunned down in the port city of Karachi.