Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky after speaking to Washington Post journalists on May 1 in Kyiv. (Ed Ram for The Washington Post)
Senior Ukrainian officials fear counterattack may not live up to hype

May 6, 2023 at 4:09 p.m. EDT
9 min

KYIV, Ukraine — The Ukrainian military has spent nearly 15 months exceeding the world’s expectations. Now, senior leaders are trying to lower those hopes, fearing that the outcome of an imminent counteroffensive aimed at turning the tide of the war may not live up to the hype.

“The expectation from our counteroffensive campaign is overestimated in the world,” Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said in an interview this past week. “Most people are … waiting for something huge,” he added, which he fears may lead to “emotional disappointment.”

The planned counterattack — made possible by donated Western weapons and training — could mark the most consequential phase of the war, as Ukraine seeks to snatch back significant territory and prove it is worthy of continued support.

Offensive military operations typically require overwhelming advantage, and with Russian forces dug into heavily fortified defenses all across the 900-mile-long front, it is hard to gauge how far Ukraine will get.

The buildup ahead of the assault — the details of which remain secret — has left Ukrainian officials grappling with a difficult question: What outcome will be enough to impress the West, especially Washington?

Some fear that if the Ukrainians fall short, Kyiv may lose international military assistance or face new pressure to engage with Moscow at a negotiating table — not on the battlefield. Such talks would almost certainly involve Russian demands for a negotiated surrender of sovereign territory, which Ukraine has called unacceptable.

“I believe that the more victories we have on the battlefield, frankly, the more people will believe in us, which means we will get more help,” President Volodymyr Zelensky said in an interview with The Washington Post on Monday, in his heavily fortified headquarters building.

Kyiv is eager to make a rapid breakthrough in what has essentially slowed to a grinding artillery war in the country’s east and south, with neither side making significant territorial gains. Experts say it will be difficult, if not impossible, to push the Russians back to their positions before the invasion started on Feb. 24, 2022, when Moscow held parts of Luhansk and Donetsk and the illegally annexed Crimean Peninsula.

Potential scenarios

for a new Ukrainian counteroffensive

Ukrainian reclaimed territory

through previous counteroffensives

Russian-built fortifications

Russian-controlled area

UKRAINE

Kyiv

Zaporizhzhia

nuclear power

plant

Kharkiv

Kupiansk

Bakhmut

Kakhovka

Hydroelectric

Plant

Dnipro

Luhansk

Vuhledar

Zaporizhzhia

Donetsk

Area held by

Russian-backed

separatists

since 2014

Kherson

“Land bridge”

Crimea to Russia

CRIMEA

RUSSIA

Illegally annexed by

Russia in 2014

The pressure comes in part from Ukraine’s past battlefield wins — first repelling Russia’s attempt to capture Kyiv and later dislodging the invaders from strongholds in surprise attacks in the Kharkiv and Kherson regions.

“[W]e inspired everywhere because the perception was that we will fall during 72 hours,” Reznikov said. But the track record means Ukraine’s partners now have a “joint expectation that it would be successful again,” he said.

Leaked U.S. files show deep rift between Russian military and Wagner chief

Western partners have told him, he said, that they now need a “next example of a success because we need to show it to our people. … But I cannot tell you what the scale of this success would be. Ten kilometers, 30 kilometers, 100 kilometers, 200 kilometers?”

A major success could rally more support for the Western arms and ammunition Ukraine needs to continue the fight and offer a much-needed morale boost for the civilian population, which relished Ukrainian forces’ resilience against Russia’s efforts to take Kyiv last spring and later, their surprise autumn offensive in the Kharkiv region, which retook hundreds of miles of territory in a matter of days.

But in Kharkiv the Ukrainians had an advantage when they stormed Russian troops — who had lowered their defenses — by surprise. Many who remained simply fled without a fight. And in Kherson to the south, Ukraine had a major geographic edge, with Russia struggling to supply troops west of the Dnieper River.

Now, Russia may have the geographic advantage and stronger numbers. Some 500,000 Russian troops are currently focused in Ukraine, with at least 300,000 troops inside Ukrainian territory, Reznikov said.

One key objective for Ukraine, and perhaps an early sign of success, would be to break the so-called land bridge between mainland Russia and occupied Crimea, severing crucial supply lines to Russian troops in the Zaporizhzhia region, and isolating Russian bases on the peninsula.

Another top imperative is to regain control over hugely valuable critical infrastructure facilities, including the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, Europe’s largest atomic energy station, which is located in the occupied city of Enerhodar, and the Kakhovka hydroelectric plant in the southern Kherson region.

Recognizing the formidable obstacles, Ukrainian officials have continued to press for additional materiel from supporters in the West.

Ukraine will be ready to launch the assault “as soon as the weapons that were agreed with our partners are filled,” Zelensky said. The timeline could also depend on weather, because of unseasonably damp ground along the country’s front lines.

Reznikov said that Ukraine’s “first assault formation” is more than 90 percent prepared to begin but that some designated troops are still finishing training programs abroad.

The rise and violent demise of pro-Russian war blogger Vladlen Tatarsky

The huge front line creates numerous potential avenues of attack.

Ukraine could focus its efforts south and attempt to seize the city of Melitopol, which Russia has established as the occupied regional capital of Zaporizhzhia, and then push forward in an effort to sever the land bridge.

SCENARIO

Attack south through Zaporizhzhia

region, aiming to take Melitopol

and break the “land bridge”

UKRAINE

Donetsk

Zaporizhzhia

M14

Mariupol

Melitopol

Berdyansk

RUSSIA

E105

Russia controls this road

that creates a land bridge

to Crimea.

50 MILES

CRIMEA

Ukraine could also attack Crimea itself, likely with naval operations and possibly even beach landings. Satellite imagery shows extensive trenches that Russian forces have dug in preparation for a potential assault.

SCENARIO

Attack on Crimea

From

region

From

region

Dzhankoi has proved to be a strategic target as it is the only point where rail lines can reach the naval base of Sevastopol.

E105

Russian-built

fortifications

E97

Dzhankoi

Kerch

CRIMEA

Railway

Simferopol

Sevastopol

Completed in 2018, the Crimean Bridge was the only link Russia had to Crimea.

An explosion

damaged the bridge on Oct. 8.

100 MILES

SCENARIO

Attack on Crimea

From Kherson

region

From Zaporizhzhia

region

RUSSIAN-CONTROLLED

AREAS

Sea of Azov

E105

Russian-built

fortifications

Henichesk

Dzhankoi has proved to be strategic target as it is the only point where rail lines can reach the naval base of Sevastopol

E97

Dzhankoi

Chernomorskoye

CRIMEA

Illegally annexed by

Russia in 2014

Kerch

Railway

Yevpatoria

Popivka

Simferopol

Primorkyi

Black Sea

Completed in 2018,

the Crimean Bridge

was the only link Russia

had to Crimea. An explosion

damaged the bridge on Oct. 8.

Sevastopol

50 MILES

Other scenarios could see the Ukrainians attacking east through the fiercely embattled city of Bakhmut, or from the town of Kupiansk, in a push to regain control of areas in the Luhansk region.

SCENARIO

Attack east from Kupiansk

On Sept. 9, Ukrainian soldiers reentered Kupiansk, a strategic enclave that has a bridge across the Oskil River as well as a railway depot that can be used for resupply. A counteroffensive from this area would be aimed at controlling eastern cities north of Luhansk.

Donets

River

RUSSIA

Oskil

River

Russian-built

fortifications

Kupiansk

RUSSIAN-CONTROLLED

AREAS

Svatove

P07

Izyum

Starobilsk

Severodonetsk

Lyman

Slovyansk

Donets

River

Luhansk

UKRAINE

25 MILES

SCENARIO

Attack east from Kupiansk

Donets

River

RUSSIA

Kharkiv

Oskil

River

Russian-built

fortifications

UKRAINE

Kupiansk

On Sept. 9, Ukrainian soldiers reentered Kupiansk, a strategic enclave that has a bridge across the Oskil River as well as a railway depot that can be used for resupply.

 

A counteroffensive from this area would be aimed at controlling eastern cities north of Luhansk.

RUSSIAN-CONTROLLED

AREAS

Svatove

P07

Starobilsk

Izyum

Severodonetsk

Lyman

Slovyansk

Lysychansk

Donets

River

Kramatorsk

Bakhmut

Luhansk

25 MILES

Yevgeniy Prigozhin, the founder of Russia’s Wagner mercenary group, has threatened to withdraw his forces from Bakhmut, which would leave the city vulnerable. Another option would be for the Ukrainians to attack Russian positions through the southern city of Vuhledar toward occupied Mariupol on the Sea of Azov.

Zelensky said he would consider reoccupying any Ukrainian territory to be “a success.”

“I can’t tell you which towns or cities, which borders are a significant success for us and which are average … only because I don’t want to prepare Russia for how, in which directions, and where and when we will be,” he said.

SCENARIO

Retaking Bakhmut and Soledar

Donets

River

Lysychansk

Bakhmut has seen the most intense fighting for territorial control for many months now, and the Pentagon indicated that since December, Russia has suffered 100,000 casualties, including more than 20,000 killed.

Soledar

M03

Russian-built

fortifications

Bakhmut

Chasiv

Yar

RUSSIAN-CONTROLLED

AREAS

Canal

5 MILES

SCENARIO

Retaking Bakhmut and Soledar

Kreminna

Bakhmut has seen the most intense fighting for territorial control for many months now, and the Pentagon indicated that since December, Russia has suffered 100,000 casualties, including more than 20,000 killed.

Rubizhne

Severodonetsk

Donets River

Lysychansk

Siversk

RUSSIAN-CONTROLLED

AREAS

Slovyansk

M03

Zolote

Soledar

Kramatorsk

Pryviillia

Popasna

Canal

Russian-built

fortifications

Bakhmut

Chasiv

Yar

Druzhkivka

Kostiantynivka

5 MILES

Ideally, Reznikov said, the offensive will not only liberate villages and cities but also “cut logistic chains of [Russian] troops” and “reduce their offensive capacity.”

Western leaders insist Ukraine is well-equipped for the fight ahead.

But U.S. intelligence assessments disclosed in a massive leak of classified documents on the Discord forum revealed U.S. misgivings over Ukraine’s ability to make major progress this spring, in part due to assessed “deficiencies in training and munitions supplies.”

“We are currently losing in the sky,” Zelensky said in the interview with The Post in Kyiv. The Ukrainian president has been pleading for American-made F-16s. President Biden has pointedly denied the request, saying Zelensky does not need the planes.

Zelensky said that Ukraine will not wait for more fighter jets to start the offensive but that “it would be much easier for us” if they had them.

And although Ukraine recently received the U.S.-made Patriot missile defense system, “we also need to remember that the name alone does not protect people,” Zelensky said.

More air defense is “priority number one,” Reznikov said.

Gen. Richard Barrons, commander of the U.K. Joint Forces Command from 2013 to 2016, said there are concerns that Ukraine’s still-depleted air defense could face a barrage from Russian missiles once the counteroffensive begins.

The United States, he said, might have to strip its own systems in order to counter the weakness. “There is a question mark over Ukraine’s ability to control its own airspace,” Barrons said, adding that it had been a clear Russian tactic throughout winter to try to exhaust Ukrainian air defenses, which had mostly consisted of Russian or Soviet-made equipment.

Ukraine is also pleading for more long-range strike capabilities as the counteroffensive nears its start. Kyiv’s partners have long expressed fears that such equipment could be used to strike inside Russia — potentially triggering a major escalation from Moscow. But the lack of such weaponry is putting Ukraine at a serious disadvantage, Zelensky said.

“I don’t quite understand, I’ll tell you frankly, why we can’t get long-range artillery,” he said, claiming he has offered assurances that Ukraine will not use such equipment to strike inside Russia, as some allies fear.

This lack of equipment, Zelensky said, is why Ukrainian forces, after retaking the southern city of Kherson in November, have been unable to push Russian forces out of the territory they control just across the Dnieper River.

It’s from those riverside positions that Russian forces regularly lob ammunition into the now Ukrainian-controlled city. Dozens of civilians have been killed in such shelling in the months since Kherson’s liberation.

“They can take troops from there and move them to the east or to the south. And still, they are reinforcing,” Zelensky said. “Why? Because they know that we cannot reach them … and we suffer every day because they have the ability to shoot at our people.”

SCENARIO

Attack across the Dnieper River

into Kherson region

There are only two

crossing points along

the Dnieper River east of

the Kherson city area.

To Kakhovka

hydroelectric

power plant

Antonovsky

railway

bridge

Antonovsky

Bridge

T2206

Kherson

Dnieper

To Crimea

Russian-built

fortifications

E97

KHERSON REGION

5 MILES

SCENARIO

Attack across the Dnieper River

into Kherson region

Dnieper

Antonovsky

railway

bridge

To Kakhovka

hydroelectric

power plant

Antonovsky

Bridge

Kherson

T2206

Tsiurupinks

There are only two

crossing points along

the Dnieper River east of

the Kherson city area.

Russian-built

fortifications

Kardashynka

Dnieper

Delta

RUSSIAN-CONTROLLED AREAS

E97

Nova Zburybka

KHERSON REGION

5 MILES

To Crimea

Kremlin accuses Washington of directing drone attack on Putin

Russian forces in Kherson knew that Ukraine lacked long-distance strike capabilities, so “they withdrew all their command posts, fuel depots, ammunition depots, more than 120 kilometers away,” Reznikov said.

“That’s why we need something interesting with a range capability of 150 kilometers,” he said. “It’s become more difficult for them logistically. But we need to push them deeper and deeper.”

Sources: Institute for the Study of War and AEI’s Critical Threats Project. OpenstreetMap. Openinframap. Brady Africk, who analyzed satellite imagery from Copernicus Open Access Hub, provided fortifications data, which does not include all fortifications in Ukraine; some defenses predate Russia’s full-scale invasion.

Karklis reported from Washington and Granados from Malaga, Spain. Catherine Belton in London contributed to this report.

