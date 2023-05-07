Japanese prime minister visits Seoul, resuming ‘shuttle diplomacy’

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

SEOUL — For the first time in 12 years, the leaders of America’s two biggest allies in Asia have extended a mutual olive branch by visiting each others’ countries for bilateral talks — breaking a diplomatic stalemate as Japan and South Korea try to continue thawing their tattered relationship. Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for the latest updates on Russia’s war in Ukraine. ArrowRight Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Sunday met with South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol in Seoul, reciprocating Yoon’s visit to Tokyo in March. In doing so, the two leaders marked the revival of their “shuttle diplomacy” to hold negotiations in each other’s countries and work through a series of thorny issues that have complicated their ties.

After years of friction, Seoul and Tokyo are trying to collaborate more closely with each other and Washington to counter the looming geopolitical threats of China’s economic and military rise and North Korea’s nuclear ambitions. The Biden administration has welcomed their efforts.

“It took 12 years to restore shuttle diplomacy, but it took less than two months for the two of us to conduct our mutual exchange. I believe this confirms that our newly started relationship between South Korea and Japan is moving forward with speed,” Yoon said in his opening remarks at the meeting with Kishida.

Kishida thanked Yoon for the welcome and said the two countries had been focusing on a range of issues since the two men met in March. He added: “I hope to discuss with you about ways to advance our two countries’ relations forward.”

The leaders’ visits have been intended to demonstrate that they are serious about improving ties. But rapprochement is still a delicate and politically fraught effort that could easily unravel.

Japan and South Korea have had a rocky relationship for decades, stemming from Japan’s colonial rule of the Korean Peninsula from 1910 to 1945.

In March, Yoon announced a landmark proposal to resolve a dispute over the compensation of laborers who were forced to work for Japanese companies during World War II. The majority of the South Korean public opposed his move, but Yoon said he seeks a “future-oriented” relationship with Japan. Yoon has emphasized improving relations with Japan since he took office one year ago.

Upon landing in South Korea, Kishida and his wife, Yuko, laid flowers at a national cemetery in Seoul. Yoon and first lady Kim Keon Hee gave their guests a red-carpet welcome and a ceremony at the garden of the presidential office.

The two leaders are scheduled to hold a joint news conference Sunday evening.

Kishida has invited Yoon to attend the Group of Seven nations summit in Hiroshima later this month. The two men are expected to hold a trilateral summit with President Biden on the sidelines, to discuss how the three countries can expand their security cooperation.

