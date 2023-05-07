Ukraine live briefing: Kyiv celebrates as it claims to have downed Putin’s ‘invincible’ hypersonic missile A Ukrainian serviceman stands atop an anti-aircraft-gun tank that has taken part in counteroffensive operations in Kharkiv and Kherson. (Serhiy Morgunov/For The Washington Post)

Ukraine’s air force claims to have successfully shot down one of Russia’s most sophisticated conventional weapons using an U.S.-made Patriot air defense missile, potentially proving that the Kinzhal, or “dagger,” hypersonic missile that travels five times faster than the speed of sound is not invincible, as President Vladimir Putin has reportedly asserted.

The apparent defense milestone over the skies of Kyiv last week comes as officials worry that their long planned counteroffensive may not live up to expectations.

Here’s the latest on the war and its ripple effects across the globe.

Key developments

The U.S. Patriot weapons systems only arrived in Ukraine recently and are among the costliest additions to Ukraine’s arsenal to date, at roughly $1 billion per installation. Kyiv had been lobbying Washington for them since the outset of the war in hope that they would counter Moscow’s devastating aerial attacks on Ukrainian cities.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky welcomed the return of 45 Azov Bridge fighters — hailed for their defense of the besieged city of Mariupol last year. The 42 men and three women were released in an apparent prisoner swap. Zelensky, in his evening address Saturday, didn’t detail the other side of the exchange. Russia’s defense ministry said in a separate statement that three pilots had been returned.

Battleground updates

Local officials in Crimea — the peninsula illegally annexed by Russia in 2014 — claimed to have repelled a string of drone attacks by Ukraine overnight Saturday. “In total, more than 10 drones were sent to the Crimea” and the port of Sevastopol, the city’s Russia-installed governor, Mikhail Razvozhaev, “In total, more than 10 drones were sent to the Crimea” and the port of Sevastopol, the city’s Russia-installed governor, Mikhail Razvozhaev, wrote on Telegram early Sunday. No damage was recorded, he said.

The head of Russia’s Wagner mercenary group has issued a lengthy statement defending his threat to pull his troops from the eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut this month because of this month because of insufficient ammunition . Yevgeniy Prigozhin said the Kremlin was providing Wagner with as little as 10 percent of the ammunition it required.

Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov says his forces are ready to take over in the brutal battle for Bakhmut, and are awaiting and are awaiting orders from Putin. He also expressed confidence that it would be possible to “liberate” the city in the near future. The Wagner founder had called for his mercenaries to be replaced at midnight on May 10

From our correspondents

Senior Ukrainian officials fear counterattack may not live up to hype: Ukraine is readying a much anticipated spring assault to seize back territory occupied by Russia. But senior leaders are worried the advance buildup — aimed at tilting the war in Kyiv’s favor — won’t live up to expectations, write The Post’s Siobhán O’Grady, Isabelle Khurshudyan, Laris Karklis and Samuel Granados.

“The expectation from our counteroffensive campaign is overestimated in the world,” Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said in an interview this past week. “Most people are … waiting for something huge,” he added, which he fears may lead to “emotional disappointment.”