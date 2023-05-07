White House national security adviser meets Saudi prince

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — U.S. President Joe Biden’s top national security aide met Sunday night with Saudi Arabia’s crown prince amid long-standing tensions between the White House and the kingdom. Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for the latest updates on Russia’s war in Ukraine. ArrowRight The state-run Saudi Press Agency said the meeting between Jake Sullivan and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman took place in Jeddah, the Red Sea port city now at the heart of seaborne evacuations from the fighting in Sudan.

The state news report said only that the men reviewed “strategic relations” in a meeting that included other American officials.

Later, Sullivan took part in a meeting with the crown prince and Indian national security adviser Ajit Doval and Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the national security adviser of the neighboring United Arab Emirates.

A White House statement acknowledged the meetings, saying they aimed to “to advance their shared vision of a more secure and prosperous Middle East region interconnected with India and the world.” It did not elaborate.

Advertisement

Saudi state media did not immediately publish either video or photographs of the meetings.

In the time since, Biden vowed there would be “consequences” over oil production cuts by OPEC+, a group that includes Russia. The benchmark Brent crude now sits at $75 a barrel as global markets remain concerned about nations making interest rate hikes to combat inflation and U.S. banks face turmoil.

Advertisement

___

Jon Gambrell on Twitter: www.twitter.com/jongambrellAP.

GiftOutline Gift Article