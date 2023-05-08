Israel strikes Gaza, killing three Islamic Jihad militant leaders

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Israel conducted airstrikes in the Gaza strip early Tuesday, killing three militant leaders of the Islamic Jihad group, as the region braces for further escalation in deadly violence. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said the strikes targeted three senior operatives of the Palestinian militant group — Khalil Bahitini, Tareq Izzeldeen and Jehad Ghanam — at least one of whom Israel said was responsible for rocket fire on its territory over the past month. Islamic Jihad confirmed the death of the three leaders. It also said the wives and some children of the commanders were killed, though there was no immediate independent verification of the claim.

The death toll from the strikes was not immediately clear. Islamic Jihad members have retaliated with rocket strikes after past Israeli attacks on their leaders and the IDF Home Front Command told residents around Gaza to take shelter until Wednesday. Ismail Haniyeh, a senior leader of Hamas — which rules Gaza and is the largest armed group in the strip — said Israel would “pay the price.”

Israel has exchanged fire with militants in the Gaza strip in recent days, as tensions rose after an influential Islamic Jihad member, Khader Adnan, died in an Israeli prison after an 87-day hunger strike. Palestinian officials termed it a “deliberate assassination” and militant groups in Gaza launched more than two dozen rockets into Israel as retaliation.

The warring parties later agreed to a fragile cease fire, though Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has come under fire from other members of his far-right government for a response they saw as overly tentative.

A new phase of violence has broken out over the last year between Israel and Palestinians in the occupied West Bank and Gaza Strip.

In April, fears rose over a regionwide war after Palestinian militant groups in Syria, Lebanon and the Gaza strip fired salvos of rockets into Israel, prompting retaliatory airstrikes.

