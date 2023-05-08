Tom Cruise tells King Charles he can be his ‘wingman any time’

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

WINDSOR, England — In one of the more surprising moments heralding this country’s new sovereign, Hollywood royalty Tom Cruise assured actual royalty King Charles III that he could be his “wingman” anytime. Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for the latest updates on Russia’s war in Ukraine. ArrowRight The “Top Gun” actor’s message was among the highlights of Sunday evening’s concert celebrating the weekend’s coronation. Some 20,000 members of the public, ticket holders via a lottery, gathered with the royals on the grounds of Windsor Castle — the first time a concert has ever been held here. Many more watched on the telly at home.

They enjoyed an eclectic mix of dance, music, spoken tributes and skits. And there were gasps from many people during a dazzling drone show, which lit up the night sky with the colorful outlines of a whale, lion, rabbit, flower and other images.

During his prerecorded sketch, a nod to Charles’s training as a jet pilot in his early 20s, Cruise flew a small vintage craft through thick clouds. He addressed the new leader with a salute, a greeting that played on huge screens on the castle grounds.

“Pilot to pilot, Your Majesty,” Cruise said, “you can be my wingman any time.” (Fans hoping to see the actor materialize in their midst were disappointed.)

Charles and Camilla watched the extravaganza from the royal box — probably a welcome change of pace from Saturday, when they were center stage. At one point, with Lionel Richie singing, the couple got up to dance.

In the most emotional moment of the night, Prince William paid tribute to his “pa” and said the late Queen Elizabeth II was “fondly keeping an eye on us; she would be a proud mother.”

The event was the lesser U.K. concert of the week. The city of Liverpool is hosting the Eurovision song contest, with its finale on Saturday. That concert could be watched by around 160 million worldwide, including Charles and Camilla, who revealed themselves to be Eurovision fans during a recent visit to that city.

Back at this one, it was the likes of Take That — a beloved British band billed as pop “royalty” — that got the crowd going. Downton Abbey actor Hugh Bonneville hosted, kicking off things by saying that Charles has a lifelong passion for the arts. “He’s a painter,” Bonneville noted. “An artist. An artist formerly known as prince.”

The range of artists reflected the king’s wide interests. They included the Chinese pianist Lang Lang, the Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli and Welsh Grammy winner Bryn Terfel. Performing together for the first time was a mega-wattage combination: the Royal Ballet, Royal Opera, Royal Shakespeare Company, Royal College of Music and Royal College of Art.

The event was organized and hosted by the BBC, the taxpayer-funded broadcast entity that arguably gave the public what they wanted, with many shots of the royal box. Prince George, 9, and Princess Charlotte, 8, were seen waving flags and swaying to the music.

Katy Perry was a crowd favorite — arriving onstage to sing her hit “Roar,” as drones formed a lion above Windsor Castle. Perry attended the coronation on Saturday, as well, wearing a large hat at Westminster Abbey and seeming to briefly struggle to find her seat. The moment quickly turned into a meme.

Her appearance on Sunday went off without a hitch, however. She told the crowd she was staying at the castle and had brought her mother with her. Charlotte and her mom, the Princess of Wales, sang along as Perry belted out “Roar.”

The fans inside the palace walls were in a jovial mood — joining in loudly on all verses of “God Save the King” and soaking up the atmosphere with the majestic backdrop of Windsor Castle, a favorite home of the late queen.

Paul Truesdale, a 45-year-old nurse, was there to cheer on his fellow choir members as they went onstage with the Coronation Choir, a group of amateur and community singers from across the country. “It’s a moment I’ll never forget,” he said.

There are still a bit more royal festivities to come. Monday was made a bank holiday for the coronation and is being billed as the “Big Help Out,” a day when people are encouraged to volunteer in their communities.

