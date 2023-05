Ukraine live briefing: Drones attack Kyiv; Russia steps up evacuations near nuclear plant

in Kyiv’s west in the early hours of Monday, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said. A further three people were injured in explosions elsewhere in the city, he said on Telegram. More than 30 drones were destroyed during an attack lasting more than three hours, according to Serhiy Popko, the head of Kyiv’s military administration. He said Russia has stepped up its attacks in recent days, with four air raids on the city since the start of May.