Ukraine live briefing: Drones attack Kyiv; Russia steps up evacuations near nuclear plant An explosion of a drone is seen in the sky over Kyiv during a Russian strike early on Monday. (Gleb Garanich/Reuters)

Several people were injured in a spate of early-morning drone attacks in the capital, according to Kyiv officials. Air raid sirens rang out across the city, just days after Ukraine’s air force cheered the apparently successful downing of one of Russia’s most-feared weapons, a hypersonic missile, in the skies above Kyiv. Military officials said 35 Iranian-made drones were shot down across Ukraine.

Nearly 1,700 people — including 660 children — have been evacuated from areas surrounding Europe’s largest nuclear plant, according to a Moscow-installed official, amid warnings from United Nations officials that the situation around the Zaporizhzhia plant is becoming “increasingly unpredictable and potentially dangerous” because of increased military activity.

Meanwhile, Russia has apparently agreed to provide the weapons and ammunition needed for Wagner mercenaries to continue the bitter battle for Bakhmut, the head of the mercenary group said Sunday.

Here’s the latest on the war and its ripple effects across the globe.

Key developments

Two people were hospitalized and a residential building was damaged by falling wreckage from a drone in Kyiv's west in the early hours of Monday, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said. A further three people were injured in explosions elsewhere in the city, he said on Telegram. More than 30 drones were destroyed during an attack lasting more than three hours, according to Serhiy Popko, the head of Kyiv's military administration. He said Russia has stepped up its attacks in recent days, with four air raids on the city since the start of May.

Zaporizhzhia evacuees have been temporarily relocated elsewhere in the area, the head of the Russian occupation administration in the southern Ukrainian region, Yevgeny Balitsky, wrote on Telegram late Sunday. Ukraine's military accused Russian troops of stealing cars and looting goods from the front-line areas under the guise of the evacuation. The Washington Post wasn't immediately able to verify the claims.

The battle for Bakhmut

A top Ukrainian general said that Russia has intensified shelling of Bakhmut, hoping to seize it ahead of Tuesday's Victory Day holiday, which celebrates the Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany. "Our task is to prevent this," Gen. Oleksandr Syrsky wrote on Telegram late Sunday. Russia's military claimed early Monday that it had struck Ukrainian forces in the Bakhmut area from the air, Tass reported, including striking a Ukrainian command post and ammunition depot. The Washington Post wasn't immediately able to verify the claims.

Russia has apparently agreed to provide the weapons and ammunition needed for Wagner mercenaries to continue the bitter battle for Bakhmut, the head of the mercenary group said Sunday, in an apparent backflip on his previous threat to withdraw his troops from the besieged southern city this Wednesday. "We are promised to be given ammunition and weapons as much as we need to continue further actions," Yevgeniy Prigozhin said in an audio clip posted on Telegram. Russia's Defense Ministry hasn't commented on any arrangements with Wagner.

Prigozhin has been engaged in an ongoing war of words against Russia's Defense Ministry. Washington-based think tank the Institute for the Study of War said that if his latest claims are true, he has "effectively blackmailed" Russia's military command into allocating ammunition to his mercenaries, against their apparent wishes to deprioritise that fight.

Global impact

A pro-Kremlin writer wounded in a car explosion in Russia is in stable condition after being taken out of an induced coma, state-run Tass news reported. Zakhar Prilepin, 47, a fervent supporter of Putin's war, was driving when he was injured by an explosive device that had been placed under the passenger seat of his car, where his friend and assistant was sitting, Prilepin said on Telegram. The explosion killed his friend and broke both of Prilepin's legs, he said. Russia's Foreign Ministry, without providing evidence, blamed Kyiv's Western backers for the explosion. Ukraine did not confirm or deny any role in the attack.

Russia's economy is probably suffering from its worst shortage of labor in decades, the British Defense Ministry said Sunday on Twitter. "Mobilization, historically high emigration, and an aging and shrinking population is limiting the labor supply," intelligence officials said. Partly because of the war, as many as 1.3 million people exited Russia in 2022, according to the update, which suggested the shortage was constraining the Russian economy's capacity for growth.

From our correspondents

Ukraine has exceeded expectations for 15 months. Now senior leaders are trying to lower those hopes. Ukraine is readying a much anticipated spring assault to seize back territory occupied by Russia. But senior leaders are worried the advance buildup — aimed at tilting the war in Kyiv’s favor — won’t live up to expectations, report The Post’s Siobhán O’Grady, Isabelle Khurshudyan, Laris Karklis and Samuel Granados.

“The expectation from our counteroffensive campaign is overestimated in the world,” Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said in an interview. “Most people are … waiting for something huge,” he added, which he fears may lead to “emotional disappointment.”