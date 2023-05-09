Imran Khan, Pakistan opposition leader, arrested

ISLAMABAD — Pakistan’s main opposition leader and former prime minister Imran Khan was arrested on Tuesday, authorities said, raising the stakes of the ongoing political crisis in the country and the possibility of more violent clashes between his supporters and Pakistani police.
Pakistan’s GEO news channel reported that Khan was arrested on court premises in the capital of Islamabad. Footage broadcast on Pakistani channels appeared to show Khan being detained by a paramilitary force.
During an earlier attempt to arrest Khan in March, fierce clashes between Pakistani police and supporters of the former prime minister had broken out around his Lahore residence, leaving many injured.
Noack reported from Doha, Qatar.