Imran Khan, Pakistan opposition leader, arrested

May 9, 2023 at 6:01 a.m. EDT
Former Pakistani prime minister Imran Khan speaks during a news conference in Shaukat Khanum hospital, in Lahore, Pakistan, Nov. 4, 2022. (K.M. Chaudary/AP)
ISLAMABAD — Pakistan’s main opposition leader and former prime minister Imran Khan was arrested on Tuesday, authorities said, raising the stakes of the ongoing political crisis in the country and the possibility of more violent clashes between his supporters and Pakistani police.

In a statement, Islamabad police spokesman Taqi Jawwad confirmed Khan’s arrest in a corruption case.

Pakistan’s GEO news channel reported that Khan was arrested on court premises in the capital of Islamabad. Footage broadcast on Pakistani channels appeared to show Khan being detained by a paramilitary force.

During an earlier attempt to arrest Khan in March, fierce clashes between Pakistani police and supporters of the former prime minister had broken out around his Lahore residence, leaving many injured.

Noack reported from Doha, Qatar.

