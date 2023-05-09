Explosions rattled Kyiv at dawn as Russia made its fifth attack on the Ukrainian capital in nine days. The city’s military administration posted on Telegram that 18 air targets were destroyed and that there were no reported casualties.
Ukraine live briefing: New missile strikes on Kyiv; Putin to mark Victory Day holiday in Moscow
Key developments
- The leader of Kyiv’s military administration, Serhiy Popko, attributed Tuesday’s attack to Russia’s Victory Day celebrations, writing on Telegram that Russia has given itself a “sacred day” on which to “try to kill as many civilians as possible.” Popko said the attack was carried out from four strategic bombers from the Caspian Sea region.
- Russia is preparing to evacuate more than 3,000 staff members from the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, the largest facility of its kind in Europe, where experts have warned that fighting could lead to the disastrous leak of nuclear materials, according to Ukraine’s nuclear operator. Occupying Russian authorities have also evacuated nearly 1,700 civilians from communities near the facility ahead of a potential Ukrainian offensive in the region, according to a Moscow-installed official.
- Britain appears poised to send Kyiv long-range missiles that could reach deeper into Russian-held territory, which the United States has avoided providing. The British Defense Ministry asked an alliance of northern European countries for “expressions of interest” in providing Ukraine strike capabilities with a range of up to 300 kilometers, or nearly 200 miles. A final decision has not yet been made.
Battleground updates
- Russian missile attacks in Odessa and Kherson hit warehouses storing humanitarian aid supplies, two aid organizations said. Ukraine’s Red Cross society said Monday that one of its warehouses, covering nearly 108,000 square feet, caught fire. The aid group Project HOPE said supplies including generators and health hygiene kits were also destroyed in strikes.
- The United Nations reported on Monday that there have been at least 23,606 civilian casualties in Ukraine since Russia’s full-scale invasion last February. The Office of the U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights has recorded 8,791 civilians killed and 14,815 injured, but it “believes that the actual figures are considerably higher,” given limited information, the report said.
Global impact
- British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly will visit Washington this week and discuss support for Ukraine in meetings with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and members of Congress. He will “stress the importance of a continued, united international front for ensuring a Ukrainian victory,” the British Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office said in a statement.
- European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen was in Kyiv on Tuesday to join Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in celebrating Europe Day on May 9, a holiday honoring “peace and unity” on the continent. Von der Leyen has made several trips to Kyiv since the Russian invasion of Ukraine and has been influential in rallying support for the country.
From our correspondents
What to know about Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant: Rocket and mortar attacks near the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in southeastern Ukraine have sparked international concern, prompting world leaders and even Pope Francis to plead for calm. “Russia has put Ukraine and all Europeans in a situation one step away from a radiation disaster,” Zelensky said last summer.
Nearly a year later, the situation at the facility — which is controlled by Russia but connected to Ukraine’s power grid — remains dire, with Russian authorities preparing to evacuate about 3,100 staff members from areas in and around the facility this week. Claire Parker and Erin Cunningham explain the significance of Zaporizhzhia’s power plant and what is at stake.