Ukraine live briefing: New missile strikes on Kyiv; Putin to mark Victory Day holiday in Moscow

Explosions rattled Kyiv at dawn as Russia made its fifth attack on the Ukrainian capital in nine days. The city’s military administration posted on Telegram that 18 air targets were destroyed and that there were no reported casualties.

Russia on Tuesday celebrates Victory Day, a holiday commemorating the defeat of the Nazis in World War II and a chance for the Kremlin to double down on pro-war messaging. President Vladimir Putin is expected to give a speech at the Victory Parade in Red Square, under tight security. Elsewhere in the country, celebrations have been scaled back because of security concerns, after what Moscow alleges was a drone attack on the Kremlin last week. At least 20 cities have canceled their Victory Day parades.