This is a big week for Britain. With the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla, royals wearing flamboyant outfits have crowded the spotlight. Now the pros are about to take over.
Why is Eurovision a big deal? A guide for perplexed Americans.
It will be a night of camp and glitter, soulful ballads and bonkers pop tunes. The ongoing semifinals have offered a little taste of what to expect, including some eye-popping costumes, ranging from military drag to intergalactic warlords to glittery man-style onesies. Think of a musical featuring Borat.
Still confused? It’s okay. We’re here to help. Here’s what you need to know about the 67th Eurovision Song Contest.