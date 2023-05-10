Why is Eurovision a big deal? A guide for perplexed Americans.

The United Kingdom is hosting Eurovision, the biggest, and strangest, live music event on the planet. More people watch the competition than watch the Super Bowl. This year’s musical extravaganza is taking place in Liverpool, with a grand finale on Saturday.

This is a big week for Britain. With the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla, royals wearing flamboyant outfits have crowded the spotlight. Now the pros are about to take over.

It will be a night of camp and glitter, soulful ballads and bonkers pop tunes. The ongoing semifinals have offered a little taste of what to expect, including some eye-popping costumes, ranging from military drag to intergalactic warlords to glittery man-style onesies. Think of a musical featuring Borat.