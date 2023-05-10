Pakistani provinces request military support after arrest of Imran Khan

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

ISLAMABAD, Pakistan — Pakistan’s political crisis threatened to spiral out of control on Wednesday, a day after the arrest of opposition leader and former prime minister Imran Khan, as two provinces requested military support against protesters amid reports of several deaths. Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for the latest updates on Russia’s war in Ukraine. ArrowRight Khan, who appeared before a judge in Islamabad over corruption charges on Wednesday, will be held for at least eight days, authorities said, quashing hopes among his supporters for a quick release and raising the likelihood of more clashes over the next days.

After a tense night across Pakistan, hundreds of Khan supporters had been arrested by Wednesday afternoon, Pakistani officials said. Among those taken into custody were several key members of Khan’s political party.

Tensions appeared to run particularly high in the northwestern province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and its regional capital, Peshawar. Officials there said protesters targeted buildings and equipment of the country’s public broadcaster, attacked army checkpoints and set fire outside the headquarters of a paramilitary force.

Members of Khan’s party accused law enforcement officers of opening fire on protesters, wounding at least four of them in Peshawar. Naheed Khan, a spokeswoman of the city’s main hospital, said its emergency unit received three bodies and 27 injured people in the wake of Wednesday’s protests.

“Some of the protesters have bullet injuries; others have injuries from tear gas shelling,” she said.

It was unclear who had shot at the protesters. The caretaker provincial government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, which did not immediately address the claims from Khan’s party, confirmed that it had called in the military to restore order. Earlier in the day, the regional government of Punjab agreed on similar measures.

Advertisement

It was not immediately clear Wednesday whether the military had already been deployed in response to the requests or was still awaiting orders.

Near Islamabad, Pakistani authorities secured military compounds by blocking roads with shipping containers, while police officers deployed tear gas against protesters on the capital’s main airport access road. Dull explosions of tear gas canisters could be heard near the high court, where Khan was arrested by paramilitary forces on Tuesday.

In many places, protests appeared uncoordinated and unpredictable. Pakistan’s GEO television network reported that internet service, which has been severely disrupted since Tuesday evening in an apparent attempt to prevent protest marches, will remain suspended for an indefinite period on orders of the Interior Ministry.

Meanwhile, the growing focus on Pakistan’s military continues to raise the stakes of the crisis. Pakistan’s powerful army is often seen as playing a key role in the country’s politics, but it rarely gets directly involved in public clashes between parties.

While Pakistani authorities have said that Khan’s arrest on Tuesday was linked to a case of corruption and money laundering — among many charges that Khan denies — his supporters suspect that the reasons for Khan’s arrest are political.

Advertisement

He was ousted by parliament in April last year after, according to his allies, the military dropped its support for him. Since then, Khan has become embroiled in increasingly bitter public confrontations with the military and the government of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. Most recently, Khan claimed that a senior officer was involved in an assassination attempt against him — a claim that was immediately denied by the government and military but that strongly resonated with protesters on Wednesday.

“We want the military to stay out of politics,” said Imtiaz Barki, 43, a pro-Khan activist near Peshawar, who participated in Wednesday’s protests. “All political parties should join forces to make Pakistan a truly democratic country,” he said.

Nawaz Khan reported from Peshawar, Pakistan.

GiftOutline Gift Article